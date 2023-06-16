Brij Hotels unveil a new property in Kukas, Jaipur and we were among the first to experience it...

Beneath vast azure skies, where history’s whispers gently arise, we now cross the mighty Amber Fort, a majestic crown, reflecting the glory of a kingdom renowned. Beyond the grandeur, as we go, sandy expanses of land sprinkled with desert vegetation reveal a village well-known. As mesmerising structures appear on Kukas’ streets, we reach our destination at a new haven nestled amidst a green retreat . Poetic much? Take it from us, The Land of the Maharajas does that to you.

Jaipur’s royal charm draws over ten lakh visitors every year to its pink silhouettes. The Pink City boasts numerous resorts, where we have enjoyed luxurious hospitality over the years — experiencing an array of offerings like spa therapies, shopping in bazaars and discovering new facts about the multiple and varied forts, every time we visit. Now, we arrive at the recently launched, pet-friendly Brij Bageecha Kukas — and we’re one of the first guests to experience the offerings of the property.

As we set foot on the sprawling 11 acre resort, a gentle breeze carries the scent of blooming flowers and fruits, inviting you to immerse yourself in nature’s embrace. Escorted to a veranda by the entrance, is where the welcome staff stand tall, ready to greet us with a traditional tilak and garland ceremony. Having wiped away the last bit of tiredness with a warm, wet towel; we sip on our welcome drink as we hop on a buggy that is all set to take us to our weekend sojourn.

Opulent oasis

In the realm of sublime luxury, where dreams come alive and tranquility takes centrestage, lies a collection of extraordinary villas placed on an oblique path. As we make our way through lush gardens that intertwine with these architectural marvels bearing the indelible mark of Jaipur’s finest elements in the company of chirping birds, we learn that although the villas seem to look like each other externally, they fall into four distinct categories.

The short ride ends at Villa 15, a luxury Villa with Plunge Pool. The moment we cross the threshold into the villa, a sense of calm and the sound of flowing water envelop us. Standing at the dining table with a welcome card in hand, in the drawing room with a floor-to-ceiling glass wall next to a kitchen, we set our bags down and take a moment to pan our eyes across the room.

Drawn to the Nandi head with water flowing from its mouth, our attention is now focused on the open air plunge pool that was beckoning us. But that would have to wait, the 1,250 sq ft villa also comes with a corridor featuring a rustic study table, also fitted with large door walls, illuminating the space. Walking through, the next destination is the bedroom offering a private sit-out overlooking the tranquil lake that flows in between the villas. As far as the eye can see, the water body mirrors the sky above and is dotted with mini green islands that house a variety of feathered friends.

The sun reaches its zenith and appetites awaken and so we head to Sangri, the resort’s culinary gem set alongside the infinity pool and cabanas. We pause to marvel at the sight for a second but are instantly forced inside, thanks to the scorching heat. The air fills with tantalising aromas as tamatar dhaniya shorba, fish fingers and malai broccoli make their way to our table. We savoured every dish of the lavish lunch on offer.Racing back to the room, our thoughts now are focused on taking a dip in the plunge pool!

As the afternoon sun descents, a call for respite resonates through the air. Sipping on a steaming cup of desi chai, we indulge in a refreshing poolside high tea. As twilight paints the sky with hues of gold and crimson, a cycling session also beckons. Pedaling through the enchanting landscape, guided by the setting sun, we embark on a captivating property tour to look at each of the different villas with specific features and the land that’s being developed for organic farming; and a spa that’s

under construction.

Dusk disappears and nature casts its magical spell over the enchanting realm of Brij Bageecha, blessing the night sky with a dazzling display of stars. The velvety blue darkness embraces the Aangan — the courtyard dedicated to activities like meditation, yoga and evening bonfires, the latter, exactly what we had shown up for. A symphony of music and footsteps fills the air as Rajasthani folk art forms such as bhavai, chari, ghoomar and kathputli commence along with a barbeque cocktail dinner to wrap up Day 1.

Serene sojourn

As the sun begins its ascent on a new day, the world awakens to the sweet melody of chirping birds. Seated out on the deck by the lake, the retreat’s morning ritual unfolds a birdwatching session with a cup of coffee. Surrounded by the serenity of the resort’s shimmering waters, we now feel energised and ready to embark on a new day’s adventure.

The afternoon brings with it an opportunity to delight in the culinary arts at Sangri. Our gastronomic journey begins with a cookery session where we learn how to make some salads before devouring a scrumptious Pad Thai followed by rice and green Thai curry. A few hours later, we find ourselves at Rang, the sunset bar & lounge that let us spend an indulgent afternoon on a plush cabana with soothing music to create a mood of sheer leisure. Soon, we opted for a quick dip in the pool and a mojito to beat the summer heat.

Post-lunch, we now prepare ourselves for an unforgettable experience of shopping in the bustling markets of Baapu and Johri Bazaar, where a treasure trove of exquisite handicrafts, vibrant textiles and precious gemstones await discovery. Having collected numerous unique treasures and cherished memories to carry back home, we are off to the next activity on our itinerary.

On a scenic drive to Jal Mahal, the enchanting water palace seems to float on the calm waters while the sun gracefully descends, leaving its golden ombre upon the majestic structure. Our eyes feast on nature’s masterpiece while our lips indulge in the timeless pleasure of a kulhad chai. We also get a quick glimpse of Hawa Mahal on our way back.

As twilight embraces the city, we return to our luxurious abode at Brij Bageecha, where a traditional Rajasthani Thali is set and we are immediately recharged at the sight of dal baati churma, bajre ki roti, makki ki roti, gatte ki sabzi, ker sangri and lots more, beautifully decorating our plates.

Back in our sanctuary of comfort and luxury, we let the day’s experiences linger as we unwind in our private heated plunge pools for one last time. Before we know it, we are on a plane back home cherishing memories that will forever adorn the halls of our hearts.

₹16,999 onwards. Brij Bageecha Kukas on Saiwar Road is a 45 minute drive from Jaipur International Airport.



srushti@newindianexpress.com



