The Chandralok Villas at Lonavala is a love letter to misty monsoons 

Lonavala is the ultimate monsoon hotspot in India that has travellers under its Monsoon spell during the rainy season. From July-September, the lush green landscape of the hill station breathes new life into every corner, as if nature herself sprinkled her magic. And let's not forget the mist that drapes the Sahyadri range, whisking you away to a fairytale realm.

Monsoon magic

If you're chasing those monsoon dreams, The Four Villa property in Lonavala is the holy grail you've been seeking. Tucked away amidst nature's enchantment, the property seamlessly blends elegance, vintage vibes and a colour palette that would make even rainbows jealous.

interiors

The property comprises four villas, each boasting four and a half bedrooms, some even offering charmingly balconies that transport you to a world of whimsy. Within these villas, you'll discover a cosy living area, a mini TV room perfect for unwinding, and a private plunge pool that beckons you to relax in the comforting ambience.

The Four Villa

The property exemplifies sustainability and environmental consciousness. For instance, water purifiers are readily available in each villa, allowing residents to refill their bottles with clean and filtered water, thereby reducing the consumption of single-use plastic bottles. Additionally, the property showcases exquisite art pieces crafted from recycled sari fabrics, giving these traditional textiles a renewed purpose rather than consigning them to landfill.

Balcony

Moreover, old hand railings have been ingeniously repurposed as wall decor, infusing the interiors with character and sustainability. Originally envisioned as a haven for bringing friends together, the estate has evolved into the perfect retreat for families of all generations and for your furry companions too.

Villa interiors

Local nearby attractions:

Near the property, you can unleash your inner adventurer and enjoy a delightful picnic or camping experience by the serene Pavna Lake. Take a leisurely stroll amidst nature's splendour at the enchanting Ryewood Park. Embark on a thrilling trek or witness a mesmerizing sunset at the iconic Tiger's Leap. Immerse yourself in the beauty of the Bhushi Dam and indulge in its refreshing waters. Explore the historical marvels of the Karla Caves, a testament to the region's rich heritage.

Outdoor seating

How to reach:

Road Trip:

The most favourable way to embark on your journey to Lonavala is by hitting the road. State buses, private buses, taxis, and tour operators offer regular and frequent services to this idyllic destination. Take a scenic drive to Lonavala via the Mumbai Pune Expressway or the NH4 old Mumbai Pune road.

By Air:

If you prefer to soar through the skies, the nearest domestic airport to Lonavala is Lohegaon Airport in Pune. From any Indian city, you can catch a flight to Pune and then hire a local vehicle to whisk you away to Lonavala. Alternatively, you can also board a flight to Mumbai and then continue your journey to Lonavala by bus or car.

Cosy rooms

By Railways: Numerous trains, including the Intercity Express, mail trains, and passenger trains, connect Lonavala with Mumbai and Pune.

