Jammu and Kashmir to open their Tulip Garden for public from March 19

If you have plans to travel to Jammu and Kashmir soon, here's an update for you. The Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden located in Srinagar will be open to visitors starting March 19. This park is the largest tulip garden in Asia and showcases a diverse collection of fully blossomed tulips every spring for a duration of three to five weeks. The garden is situated at the base of the Zabarwan mountain range and overlooks the beautiful Dal Lake. Moreover, the annual Tulip Festival will take place at this garden in April.

The garden, which is also referred to as Siraj Bagh, is a famous tourist destination and contains hundreds of thousands of tulip bulbs that blossom into a plethora of hues including yellow, red, crimson, purple, and white, among others. The flowers begin to bloom from the third week of March and continue until mid-April. It is anticipated that this year, approximately 1.5 million tulips in 68 varieties will be in full bloom, presenting a magnificent spectacle for visitors. In addition to tulips, other flowers such as hyacinths, daffodils, muscari, and cyclamens will also be exhibited, as per reports. As per a senior official, a team of 60 gardeners is working on a strict schedule to ensure that the garden is ready for visitors by March 19.

In addition to showcasing the tulip bulbs, the festival will also feature numerous cultural performances, food stalls, and other activities that highlight the local culture. As part of the festival, visitors will also have the opportunity to view an extended fountain channel. The necessary work to extend the channel will be completed prior to the start of the festival. The annual Tulip Festival in Kashmir will take place from April 3 to April 20, providing tourists with the chance to witness the enchanting flowers in their full glory. The garden is a perfect destination for nature lovers and photographers, and the upcoming Tulip Festival is sure to be an unforgettable experience.