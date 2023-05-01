With thrust on sustainability, Australian Tourism Exchange'23 begins in Gold Coast

If you are looking for making a memorable trip that's full of activities and out-of-the world leisure experiences laced with sustainable and slow tourism practices, then Australia can be quite promising. The 43rd edition of Tourism Australia’s largest annual trade event, the Australian Tourism Exchange 2023 (ATE23), has officially opened on the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre with about 2300 delegates taking part.

This year ATE has returned to its traditional format for the first time since 2019, with four days of appointments.

Tourism Australia Managing Director Phillipa Harrison said the first full ATE in years is an important milestone for the Australian tourism industry as it continues to rebuild off the back of the most challenging few years in its history.

“International travellers are returning to our shores but the competition for the global tourism dollar is now greater than ever before which is why business-to-business events, such as ATE, are so important.”

Also, to underscore sustainable tourism, this year, the ATE is donating 10 dollar per appointment to the Tree to Me programme at Currumbin Wildife Sanctuary to plant trees to maintain the food source now and into the future for Koalas in the Sanctuary and at hospitals.

And what better state than Queensland to hold the gala event? With nearly 500 people from more than 30 countries exploring everything from the reef to

the rainforest, the ocean to the Outback and of course the iconic beaches that include the picturesque Whitehaven beaches, it's surely a bucket list destination for many first time visitors to Australia.

"We want the Gold Coast to be one of the most desirable destinations across the world and ATE gives us an extraordinary opportunity to position ourselves as Asia-Pacific’s most dynamic and innovative holiday and business events destination,” says Destination Gold Coast Interim CEO Karen Bolinger.

Over the past two years, they have invested more than $1 billion in new tourism infrastructure including 3,000 hotel rooms either completed or underway.

“The Gold Coast boasts golden beaches which is home to the world’s first floating underwater reef, unspoiled waterfalls and hiking trails through World Heritage listed rainforest and cool urban coastal precincts, all within a 45-minute radius,” adds Bolinger.

You can start your day having breakfast among gum trees with Koalas before exploring world class exhibits at HOTA Gallery and then set off for some fresh seafood before finishing the day watching sunset over Hinterland from Broadwater on a whale watching cruise.

Also, you can pick and customise a great experience across any of the eight Australian states to suit your style. And the great part is that each one of them is ready to lure you with a whole new range of itineraries thrusting on sustainable, slow and local experiences. Pick from the exotic Northern Territory to the scenic South Australia or have some very unusual experiences with local and rare animal only to be found in the wilderness of the breathtaking island state of Tasmania.

If ocean is what calls you, you have the great stretch of the barrier reef waiting with all the shark whales, turtles and colourful fish for you to explore be it Cairns or Airlie beach and The Whitsundays.