MakeMyTrip collaborates with Microsoft to change the travel booking landscape with generative AI

MakeMyTrip has collaborated with Microsoft to make travel planning more inclusive and accessible by introducing voice-assisted booking in Indian languages. The new, in-platform tech stack powered by OpenAI Service and Azure Cognitive Services, will converse with the user to offer personalised travel recommendations based on their preferences; curate holiday packages based on variable inputs like occasion, budget, activity preferences, time of travel, etc., and even help book these holiday packages.

It opens the online travel ecosystem for every strata and demographic across the country. Currently, the beta version of this integration has been introduced in English and Hindi for flights and holiday customers. The next stage of the voice-assisted booking flow will cover other transport offerings. The feature has been embedded into the landing page of the platform and can be activated with a single click.

MakeMyTrip's latest offering uses the power of AI and Machine Learning to make travel-related solutions all-pervasive, no matter the use case or scenario. Microsoft's large language models and Indic language speech models, coupled with MakeMyTrip's natural language understanding capability and travel domain content create the base for users to interact with the platform in any Indian language.

The intuitive interface powered by Azure OpenAI Service's GPT technology, will analyse specific user requirements and sift through thousands of options, to recommend, customise, and book holiday packages, transforming what has been a time-consuming process into a quick and hassle-free experience. It will also summarise hotel reviews, extracting unique traveller impressions, that are cohort-specific - whether a solo traveller, business traveller, couple, family, etc. This will elevate the hotel booking experience by offering personalised and relevant information to the user without having to scroll through multiple reviews.