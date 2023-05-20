Here are some ways to pack lighter for your next trip 

Packing is one of the most crucial components of any good trip. But for many people, overpacking can occur which only results in higher fees for baggage and difficulties in carrying heavy luggage around. However, there are certain strategies that one can adopt to make packing lighter.

Take an appropriately - sized bag

When we have a large bag or suitcase, we tend to fill it to the brim because we don't like seeing space wasted. When this happens, we often end up carrying unnecessary stuff. To prevent this, take a smaller bag and one that will last you during the duration of your trip. For example, if your outing is less than a week, then take a duffel bag. Having smaller luggage will cost less and make carrying your luggage lighter.

Carry Performance Clothing

Performance clothing refers to clothing you can wear during various activities and in most kinds of weather. These clothes are made from lightweight fabrics that are comfortable and dry quickly. This clothing keeps you cool in humid climates and warm in areas with cooler weather. You can wear them for many activities like walking, climbing or travelling on public transport. You can also wear clothes and shoes belonging to this category frequently. They reduce the need to carry multiple outfits for different purposes.

Separate the Must-Haves from the Nice-to-Haves

This method is one of the best ways to reduce luggage weight. Many people try to be 'prepared' for all situations, which only ends with them overpacking. One way to tackle this is by taking everything that you think you may need and laying them all out. Then see what items are necessary (must-have) and what are useful or fun to bring on your vacation (nice-to-have). Take the essentials and only take ‘nice-to-haves that you will use frequently. This way, you can reduce your luggage.

Have a Packing List

A packing list helps reduce the stress of packing and packing necessary items more effortless to remember. It also helps be more organised and save time. Don't go to the internet to get the best packing list for your journey. They are most likely to leave you confused and cause you to overpack. Create a personalised packing list and stick to it. It may be tempting to carry any extra stuff you have cut out if you still have space in your suitcase, but if the item isn't on the list, don't take it.

Wear your bulky clothes during the flight

To keep the bulkiest items (jackets, sweaters) out of your bag, wear them during the flight. If you are going to a cold destination, this can be your winter coat or woollen sweater. However, don’t pack big, warm clothes just in case. If you are visiting a place when it is warm, pack for that. You can always pick up a cheap extra layer if temperatures change dramatically.

