Travel: Red Fort’s Matrubhumi and Jai Hind are spectacular with puppetry, performances and sound and light show

Delhi's Red Fort may occupy a prominent place in our collective consciousness every year on Independence Day but its significance also extends far beyond this annual event. This magnificent fort, steeped in history, predates the very concept of modern India itself. To highlight that The Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has chosen Dalmia Bharat Limited to adopt this 17th-century heritage site under its Adopt A Heritage Site initiative. Picture a transformation that goes beyond the mere preservation of posterity to present a fusion of history and modernity that we witnessed on our trip to Delhi.

Red Fort Centre

As twilight draped the sky, we found ourselves standing before the formidable fort walls at the entrance. The evening beckoned a midsummer night’s dream as our first show Matrubhumi — The Projection Mapping Show unfolded under star-lit skies. We journeyed through epochs, encountering the ancient Harappan civilization, the mystic Vedic times to the rule of dynasties like the Mauryas, Cholas, and Guptas that shaped India’s destiny. The show was a spectacular watch as laser lights gracefully waltzed on the red-sandstone walls of the fort, casting vivid images.

Mirror room inside Red Fort Centre

History in new-age

Next, we entered the Red Fort Centre. Housed within a majestic 19th-century British barrack at the fort’s entrance, the centre was divided into different rooms. Each room unveiled a new facet of life inside Red Fort but with a tech-savvy twist. It used Augmented Reality (AR) photography to lend a 360° immersive experience. Its digital intervention transported us to the interior chambers of Red Fort. We’re now at the Naubat Khana which was at the entrance of the outer and inner court.

Digital intervention in museum

It further led us into the Diwan-e-Aam where royal officials used to settle the affairs of the commoners. And then, the pinnacle of opulence awaited us, as we were taken to Diwan-E-Khas where royal officials used to discuss state affairs. “This is the place where Emperor Shah Jahan used to sit on the famous Peacock throne studded with the world’s most precious diamond Kohinoor as he ruled over Delhi,” our guide informs us. Soon we were gazing at the resplendent beauty of the Kohinoor diamond brought to life through 3-D design technology. We leapt ahead to touch it only to come back to the reality that it’s created with tech innovation!

Reimagining Chhatta Bazaar

As we ventured into the next room, the air became infused with the scent of royal perfumes. We were in Hammam, the imperial bathing area that offered a glimpse into the luxurious experiences of the past. We smelled the royal perfume used by novelty by leaping near one of the walls that bore fragrance of the past. Moving ahead, a theatre artiste, adorned in traditional attire, captivated our attention by telling us the story of the legendary Chatta Bazaar. The market, popular as Meena Bazaar, was once the exclusive shopping hub to buy exquisite silk, jewellery, and gems of the Mughal era. We laid our hands on the replicas of antique items like hookahs, rose water sprinklers, copper utensils, saucers, and royal bowls like they were portals to take us into the royal era if we rub them!

Corridors of Red Fort Centre



Cultural extravaganza

After our enlightening experience at the Red Fort Centre, anticipation swelled within us as we prepared for the breathtaking sound and light show called Jai Hind. Seated near the majestic Naubat Khana, our senses awoke as actor Amitabh Bachchan’s voiceover gripped everyone’s attention with his charming modulations. Suddenly, from the misty entrance of Naubat Khana, a colossal rod puppet emerged, bathed in a golden radiance. We stood in awe witnessing a spectacle unlike anything we had ever seen before! Created by the acclaimed puppeteer Dadi Pudumji, the puppet called Waqt (time) transported us back to 1648 during the inauguration of the Red Fort, offering us a profound glimpse into the history of Delhi.

Rod puppets enacting Shah Jehan and Jahanara

For the next 40 minutes, we were immersed in the saga of Delhi’s rise and fall, witnessing the city being uprooted over seven times. One thing remained unchanged though — each of the dynasties aimed to claim the throne of Red Fort to rule over Hindustan. As the narration faded, we were introduced to two life-sized puppets of Emperor Shah Jahan and his beloved daughter Jahanara clad in regal attire. They engrossed us over their poignant conversation about the fate of the fort. To see what’s coming in more, we ventured into the Diwan-E-Aam. The marvellous structure was a blend of Persian, Timurid, and Hindu traditions evident in its facade adorned with nine intricately engraved arch openings. Within each arch, a Kathak dancer stood poised, ready to dazzle in the limelight with her graceful movements choreographed by dancer Maitreyee Pahari.

Kathak performance

Our journey continued to the Diwan-EKhas, where talented theatre artistes vividly portrayed pivotal episodes that shaped India’s history. We held our breath as we witnessed the power struggle between Dara Shikoh and Aurangzeb, the heart-wrenching plunder of the Red Fort and Shahjahanabad by Iranian ruler Nadir Shah, the rise of the Marathas and their reign over the fort, the valiant 1857 War of Independence, and India’s extraordinary progress over the past 75 years. The scenes were amplified by the music lent by Indian violinist Sharad Chandra.

Sound and light show

The grandeur of this show set within the interiors of an Indo-Islamic marvel gave us many reasons to remember the world-famous heritage site. Matrubhumi:



7:30 - 8:00 pm. Free entry. Jai Hind: 7.30pm – 8.30 pm (Hindi) and 9.00pm – 10.00 pm (English).

Rs. 500 upwards.

Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @RanaPriyamvada