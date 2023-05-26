We check into Bengaluru’s Alara Lakehouse situated on the banks of the Gulakamale Lake to discover everything the new property has to offer  

Running down a lush green slope, generously sprinkled with swings, gazebos and loungers — leading to a lake dotted with various feathered species — was a feeling we hadn’t experienced in a while now. The joy of having discovered a one-of-a-kind property nestled within an orchard and by the breathtaking waterscape of Gulakamale Lake near TK Falls knew no bounds. We immediately signed up for a night’s staycation at just a few months old, Alara Lakehouse by Raj, a nature-based homestay, to see what sets it apart and it’s safe to say that it almost feels like a holiday home of our dreams. The kind everyone wishes they owned.

A word of caution: unlike the other resorts or stays in the city, you cannot arrive at this location unless you have a prior booking and only those who do will be able to locate this almost hidden property, which feels like a speakeasy (but it’s not). Reason? Privacy being paramount at Alara Lakehouse, the property is designed to make you feel as though you have the entire place to yourself. And that was the first thing we felt when we arrived at the villa that was to become our home for that weekend.

Although, we couldn’t walk right in just yet, because they were running a little late even though it was half an hour past one — we had to settle down in one of the cabanas in the orchard while we waited for the staff to prepare our rooms and refreshments. The latter never made their way to us, but it was more than made up for by the cosy hammock that offered the sight of various aerial species visiting the water body. One immediately feels transported into a world of tranquility on hearing the chirping birds and the steady lull of flowing water. Adding more to that experience was the calming white architecture and the green slopes that enveloped this property.

Besides Miracle, the villa, is another structure with an off-white and brown façade offering two rooms, Love and Faith, each with a living space that opens up to balcony-style decks, seamlessly blending with the breathtaking scenery of the surrounding landscape and the serene lake. Entering the premise that includes a small walk through a beautiful private garden that features an orchard, a lily pond and a small seat just outside to enjoy the greenery is an experience in itself. The villa looks like a chic mountain cabin, scooped from a hilltop in Coorg and placed onto this property by the lake.

Blurring the lines between the indoors and outdoors, the wrap-around glass façade ensures that every room in the villa offers soul-stirring views, providing an exclusive panoramic vista of the picturesque lake. A small staircase by the entrance takes us up to the bedroom area that features two balconies, one leaning onto the garden and another with a seating area where one can savour endless views of the water ahead.

It has been suggested by most travellers that taking up vacations with over-packed itineraries and exploring new places might be more exhausting than relaxing. So, if you want to avoid the hassle but still need an escape then Alara might be a great option because from the rooms to the food, everything makes you feel at home while providing a rejuvenating ambience. You’ll be spoilt for choice when it comes to finding the perfect spot to bask in the beauty of the surrounding landscape and meals including both North and South Indian dishes. Whether it’s the extended deck that reaches out to the lake, the stunning gazebo that offers uninterrupted views, or the bonfire where you can roast marshmallows as you take in the serene surroundings, Alara Lakehouse has it all.

We spent our evening watching the sun sink into the lake turning the sky ombre. After a while, we found ourselves in our rooms ready to take a quick nap before reappearing at the same spot to finish dinner. Waking up and getting back on our feet was harder than we imagined. We rose early the next day and chose to stroll around the property when we had a surprising (maybe a little terrifying at first) encounter with a labrador. For a minute there, our hearts stopped but then we warmed up to the fur baby who led us to the beautiful pool area that resembled homestays in Bali. The best part? T hey use only fresh water for the pool and then the used water is what the plants around are watered with. The pool was so inviting that we took a quick dip and then rested in the woody gazebo next to it. To say the least, our stay at Alara Lakehouse was a memorable and enchanting experience. The serene surroundings, breathtaking views and warm hospitality made us fall in love with this hidden gem and we can’t wait to return.

₹16,000 onwards. At TK Falls Road.



srushti@newindianexpress.com

@Sru_Kulkarni