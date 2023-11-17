Top destinations in Thailand to experience Loy Krathong Festival in November

It’s the month of November and Thailand is one of the top travel destinations.Why? Because it’s the time to revel in Loy Krathong Festival, also known as the Festival of Lights, celebrated this month. During this cultural extravaganza, millions of Thais release small rafts made from banana trunks, adorned with flowers and candles, into the water as an offering to the water goddess Phrae Mae Khongkha. These krathongs symbolise letting go of the old and embracing the new, carrying the hopes and wishes of individuals.

During Loy Krathong

Loy Krathong, occurs on the full moon night of the twelfth month in the Thai lunar calendar (November 27 this year). The festival is so dazzling as it attracts both locals and travellers from across the world. As per research by Airbnb, Thailand was the top-visited country in Southeast Asia last year during Loy Krathong dazzling. If you’re planning to visit, here’s a guide of the best places to experience the beauty of Loy Krathong:

Chiang Mai

Popular for its mountains and lush landscapes, Chiang Mai hosts traditional Lanna culture celebrations during Loy Krathong. The Yee Peng festival coincides with Loy Krathong, featuring the release of thousands of paper lanterns into the night sky. Popular krathong-floating spots include the Ping River, Tha Phae Gate, and the area around Three Kings Monument. Indulge in local delicacies like sai oua (northern Thai sausage), nam ngiao (spicy noodles), and khao soi (coconut curry with crispy noodles).

Glimpses of the festival

Bangkok

Thailand's vibrant capital undergoes a cultural transformation during Loy Krathong. The Chao Phraya River, flanked by iconic landmarks like Wat Arun, becomes a centre for krathong-floating festivities. Wat Saket and the nearby canal, Khlong Maha Nak, offer a cherishable experience. Explore the happening neighborhood of Song Wat, known for its art galleries or grab a meal at Bangkok's Michelin-starred eateries!

Phuket

Beyond its famous beaches, Phuket offers a unique Loy Krathong experience with historical sites and temples. Over 30 beaches become krathong-floating hubs, including Sapan Hin Lake, Suan Luang Park, Nai Harn Lake, and Bang-Ma-Ruan Lake. Immerse into the island's history and architecture in Phuket Town. Indulge in a seafood fare from the Andaman Sea, relishing dishes like kaeng som (spicy soup), massaman (sweet Thai curry), and kaeng tai pla (spicy curry with fermented fish).



