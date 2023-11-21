Head to these quaint destinations across India for a truly desi Christmas!

The first ideas that come to your mind about Christmas, which is, we know, over a month away — are snow, tinsel, Christmas trees, Santa Claus and several other images that we connect with the West. White Christmases are a reality in but a few pockets in India, but our country has its own unique Christmas traditions that many people are absolutely unaware of! We scour the length and breadth of India to bring you ten atypical Indian Christmases — destinations that just might be a better option for your year-end holidays!

St Francis CSI Church, Fort Kochi, Kerala

Cribs are a mainstay in Desi Christmases

Fort Kochi, Kerala

Home to several mixed communities, including the Portuguese-Malayalis and the Dutch-Malayalis, Fort Kochi is also home to a thriving Christian population that represents many denominations. Christmas and New Year are big festivals here and you can head to this idyllic island destination for great festive food, local traditions and some amazing shopping. Also, carols are always in the air as the seaside getaway is packed with churches. Must-do: Visit St Francis CSI Church or Santa Cruz Basilica, for a lovely traditional Christmas service, open to all.

Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu

Christmas creativity at its best!

Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu

One of the only districts in India with a Christian majority outside the North-East, Kanyakumari’s many coastal villages come alive during Christmas. The beaches and coastline across this district are spotted with majestic churches that come alive during the season. The spirit of the season can be felt everywhere, with decorations, music and sense of festivity in the air throughout December. Must-do: Drive down the interior village coastal roads for amazing vistas of the churches done up in their finest festive looks.

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Up North, Shimla is the best place to be for Christmas, especially because it snows! For a truly White Christmas, head to this hill station with a proud colonial past that comes to the fore during this season. From grand church festivals and crazy shopping, to delicious Christmas treats in bazaars and endless picnic options — Shimla has got it all! Must do: Attend a carol service at a local church and head out to Kufri (which is 16 km away), the next day, to experience some skiing.

Darjeeling, West Bengal

Darjeeling, West Bengal

When one thinks of Christmas in West Bengal, we often think of Kolkata. Darjeeling, however, has an equally festive Christmas celebration replete with festive lights, carolling, great food and lots more. Visit the old Scottish St Andrew’s Church for a traditional beginning and follow it up with hikes and treks around the area. End your day at British-styled café Glenary’s and if you’re lucky you might catch a caroling choir that gathers outside — a regular for several years now. Must do: Walk down Mall Road to discover great shopping and a wonderful wintry seasonal vibe.

Christmassy shack in Goa

Shillong, Meghalaya

One of the best Christmas celebrations in the country, Shillong shines through the season. A Christmas vacation in Shillong is out of a dream. You will hear carols everywhere and also be invited to a number of Christmas concerts. The weather also calls for a lot of warm foods and drinking as this is one of coldest months in the region. Christmas Eve is also a beautiful celebration, where you find the most dazzling lights and decorations in the heart of the city, Police Bazar and of course in every corner with most homes going out of their way to add to the festive spirit. Must do: Do a bakery trail for some seasonal treats and definitely try the Chinese food (some of the best in the country) and a walk through the city’s many picturesque parks.

