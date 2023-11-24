Travel to these 8 new and trending tourist spots in Hyderabad 

Hyderabad, a city steeped in history and culture is dotted with many tourist attractions. From celebrated treasures like the Golkonda Fort, Qutb Shahi Tombs to the iconic Charminar and Salar Jung Museum, each of them and many others have been amply talked and written about. Even its bustling markets, like the vibrant Begum Bazaar, Laad Bazaar, the time-honored Abids and Koti, have been visited enough times by national and international travellers. So what's new in store that can attract the modern day traveller? We set out on an urban city tour to bring you eight new and trending places in the city that will rekindle the wanderlust in you. From newly discovered stepwells, renovated monuments, and enchanting lake parks to musical fountains, they’re becoming the new landmarks!



India’s first solar roof cycling tracks

The city got its first innovative solar roof cycling tracks along the Outer Ring Road, providing a space for healthy and enjoyable activities. These tracks span 23 kilometers and are 4.5 meters wide, accommodating up to three lanes for side-by-side cycling. The unique feature is the solar panel covering which not only harnesses solar energy but also protects riders from the harsh weather. To ensure accessibility, the tracks have four entry and exit points: Nanakramguda, Narsingi, TSPA, and Kollur.

Gandipet Lake Park

For an eco-friendly tourist destination, visit Gandipet Lake Park. This 18-acre lush site offers sightseeing, bird watching, and picnicking. The park features an open-air theater, art pavilions, a flower terrace, food court, 10 gazebos, and ample parking and sanitation facilities, all set against the backdrop of the serene Osman Sagar.

Bansilalpet Stepwell

This 17th-century stepwell, previously a dumping ground for decades, has undergone a remarkable facelift. It is cleared from 2,000 tonnes of debris and has been beautified with warm lighting, spotlighting its architectural splendour. Visit during sunset for stunning photos of this cobblestone structure, which recently received a sustainability award from the UAE government.

Lakefront Park Tankbund

This newly built 10-acre scenic lakefront park now enhances the beauty of Hussain Sagar. Visit to admire its vast collection of exotic plants, lake views, explore green pathways for running, jogging, and strolling. Nearby food joints and boating facilities further add to its allure.

Malkam Cheruvu

This renovated lakeside area near Rai Durgam offers various recreational activities, including walking and cycling tracks, a bird island, jetty area, an amphitheater, a xerophyte garden, view deck bridges for panoramic water views, and a boulder conservation zone to cherish its natural beauty.

Saidani-Ma Tomb

This 19th-century tomb was built by one of the most affluent nobles from Hyderabad, Nawab Abdul Haq Diler Jung, on the banks of Hussain Sagar in remembrance of his mother. The 130-year-old structure was ravaged by time but was recently restored. It reflects a blend of Qutb Shahi, Asaf Jahi, and European architectural styles.

Durgam Cheruvu Musical fountains

This scenic cable bridge has already been popular amongst city folks for its lake views, boat rides, and proximity to Inorbit Mall. It now features an evening musical fountain show. Additionally, a new lakeside café, Last House Coffee, offers an idyllic spot for visitors to relax and enjoy.

Paigah Tombs Restoration

Hyderabad continues its tradition of reviving and restoring historic sites. The 18th-century Paigah Tombs, dedicated to the noble Paigah family, stand as a testament to this legacy. The site showcases a breathtaking blend of eight distinct architectural styles, including French, Italian, Greek, Turkish, Mughal, Rajput, Persian, and Kakatiyan, making it a sought-after attraction featuring intricate stucco work and mesmerising geometric and floral carvings. Restoration works are underway to bring back its breathtaking charm.

