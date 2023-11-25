IHCL unveils a brand new European-style five-star resort in North Goa

Escape to the lap of luxury in the heart of a North Goan village with Hacienda de Bastora, a European-style five-star resort, the newest jewel of Taj Group’s Amã Stays & Trails, unveiled by Raya Shankhwalker Architects. The architecture of Hacienda de Bastora seamlessly blends traditional Goan and Portuguese styles, creating a unique and visually stunning ambiance. The Heritage Wing, a meticulously restored 75-year-old Portuguese mansion, stands as a testament to the resort’s commitment to preserving historical legacies while embracing contemporary sophistication. Its grandiose salon, classic English study, and high-ceilinged lobby invite guests into a world of timeless luxury.

The pair of exceptionally luxurious suites dotting this property, namely The Wabi Sabi Suite and The Bauhinia Suite, exude opulence balanced with refinement throughout the spacious walk-in wardrobes to the spa-inspired en-suites equipped with the finest designer toiletries. Expansive, sunlit verandas grace the suites, providing a panoramic view of the dazzling pool and magnificent garden. The veranda is ideal for basking in the afternoon sun, and there's also the option to indulge in a refreshing swim in the lagoon-like pool, complete with a wading pool and a comforting warm-water jacuzzi. Three separate villas, influenced by Balinese and Mediterranean aesthetics, overlook the pool. One of these villas boasts its own plunge pool, while the other two enjoy the tranquility of a private garden. At the heart of the main house lies a courtyard, featuring an ancient frangipani tree that encourages one to slow down and fully immerse themselves in the luxury offered by this North Goa villa.

Dining at Hacienda de Bastora is a gastronomic journey in itself. The Rafa Terrace, a meticulously recreated Greek-style open-air courtyard centred around a century-old olive tree imported from Spain, serves a fabulous Mediterranean-inspired menu, from mezze platters to mouth-watering chargrilled delights. For an enchanting dining experience, the Rafa live kitchen sits amidst a lily pond, emanating seductive aromas from its wood-fired pizza oven and teppanyaki grill. The Bohemian bar and lounge, adorned with gothic accents, is the resort’s speakeasy-style watering hole, where a mixologist crafts quintessential cocktails, both classic and exotic, while the first-rate humidor boasts exceptional cigars.

Indulge in the resort’s exceptional amenities, including a relaxing spa, a luxurious lagoon pool, a fully-equipped gym, and the charming Café De La Fonte — which is a picturesque ’60s style European street-side café, with its lion-headed fountain and art-laden walls, providing a charming setting to savor local delicacies. The opulent suites and villas, each thoughtfully designed, provide a sanctuary of comfort and privacy. Hacienda de Bastora’s commitment to sustainability is evident in its use of eco-friendly building materials and advanced technologies for optimal water conservation.

By simply wandering through the estate’s oasis of green, featuring ancient olive trees and hybrid fruit trees, surrounded by delightful artifacts from around the world, one can relish a European holiday experience in the vibrant setting of Bastora. Committed to sustainability, Hacienda de Bastora is built from eco-friendly materials ensuring durability while preserving the environment. The resort also incorporates water conservation technologies, including rainwater harvesting and advanced filtration systems.

Packages start from 2,00,000 per night.