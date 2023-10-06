4 markets to explore in Bali

Bali is a shopper’s paradise; a manna for those who want to indulge not only in shopping for clothes, but for handicrafts and artefacts too. Gourmet lovers will love what the island offers. A visit here is incomplete without indulging in a shopping spree or treating yourself to local delicacies that are nothing short of a sensory experience. The four markets that every tourist must explore are: The Guwang Art Market, Sansur Night Market, Badung Market and Sukawati Art Market.

The Guwang Art Market

Located on the Indonesian island of Bali, the Guwang Art Market (or PasarSeniGuwang) is a well-known traditional art market in the small village of Guwang, not far from the city of Sukawati. Tourists and art connoisseurs alike can’t miss this market, which is famous for its dazzling array of authentic Balinese artworks, which if one is lucky, can be yours for throwaway prices. Regular market hours begin in the wee hours of the morning and closes by early evening. If you want to avoid the crowds, going shopping first thing in the morning is your best bet.

Guwang Art Market, Bali

Sansur Night Market

Sansur Night Market (Pasar Sindhu Malam or known simply as Pasar Sindhu) is one of Bali's oldest and largest markets and is located near the northern end of Sasnur's Jalan Danau, Tamblingan Road. Get ready for a sensory overload at the omnipresent street food vendor selling authentic Balinese fare. In addition to its many other attractions, Sansur Night Market is famous for its wide variety of delectable local foods, that have the visitors in raptures. This market is unique in that it adapts to the time of the day. Night time brings a mob of hungry people to the numerous eateries, while during the daytime booths offering meat, vegetables, spices, and ceremonial equipment do brisk business. As a result, the Sansur Night Market should be on the must-visit list for everyone visiting Bali. Don’t miss the experience of enjoying the island’s diverse cuisine at this colourful market.

Sansur Night Market, Bali

Badung Market

Badung Market is another excellent art market in the Denpasar area. The largest traditional market in Denpasar Badung Market is located not far from Kumbasari Art Market. Everything from fresh produce and meat to spices and ceremonial tools for local religions at the market can be procured from this market. The best part about this traditional market is its modern outlook. This marketplace is unique in that it accepts methods of payment other than cash. It only takes a scan of a QR code to finish the transaction. There’s even a place where kids may go to have fun and learn new things. As you shop, you can browse, for this market offers 18 different WiFi hotspots to choose from. What else can one wish for?

Badung Market, Bali

Sukawati Art Market

The Sukawati Art Market, also known as Pasar Seni Sukawati in Indonesian, is a well-known traditional art market located in the village of Sukawati in Gianyar Regency, Bali, Indonesia. This market is one of the most popular and established art markets on the island of Bali and is renowned for its wide range of traditional Balinese arts and crafts. The Sukawati Art Market is situated in Sukawati Village, which is about a 20-30 minute drive from Bali's capital city, Denpasar, and is easily accessible by road.

The market is known for offering a vast array of Balinese handicrafts, traditional art, and souvenirs. You can find items such as paintings, sculptures, wood carvings, masks, jewellery, clothing, batik fabric, sarongs, and various other traditional Balinese crafts. It’s an excellent place to shop for souvenirs and gifts.

Sukawati Art Market, Bali

