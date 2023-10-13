Radisson Hyderabad is a cocoon for the busy 

What is Hitec City synonymous with? Is it urban hustle, or urban sophistication? Is it where the future unfolds with each passing day, promising a tomorrow where technology and the spirit of enterprise continue to shape lives and inspire generations? Mostly, it’s Radisson — the strategically located top-tier hotel, ensuring that we are not just enveloped in the lap of extra but are also at the epicentre of Hyderabad’s active business terrain. The sun sets behind the silhouette of high-rise buildings, and the cityscape lights up with a thousand colours. Likewise, monsoon paints them in hues of green and grey.

Raindrops serenade the earth in a gentle symphony when we seek shelter from the relentless drumbeat of work pressures and the ceaseless whirlwind of a fast-paced life. As Ruskin Bond’s evocative words remind us, “Rain is grace; rain is the sky descending to the earth; without rain, there would be no life.” It was amidst the grace of the monsoon that we discovered an oasis of tranquillity and indulgence at Radisson. Nestled strategically close to Hyderabad’s bustling Outer Ring Road (ORR) and airport, the hotel stands as an epitome of luxury. With its newly opened restaurant Cascade, a monsoon-themed brunch, The Oriental Blossom — a pan-Asian diner, versatile banquet spaces like Summit and Crystal, the enchanting Chama Gaucha rooftop restaurant, and refurbished rooms promising comfort, this hotel offers a refined experience.

To begin with, through the intricacies of a lunch at Cascade, the menu read like a chapter from a gourmet epic. We loved how the Prawn Vepudu bore centre stage, a seafood sonata that enchants the senses. The prawns, tender and succulent, are infused with spices that sing of coastal traditions. We felt like a character stepping into a chapter of a novel — the suite, our sanctuary. Vintage glass-framed photographs adorned the walls, each image a tale from Hyderabad’s history. The regal interiors, reminiscent of a bygone era, whispered of grandeur and polish. The rhythm of life harmonises with the beat of Arctic Monkeys’ indie rock song 505 as Radisson flares themes of a saga. Whether you’re returning from a seven-hour flight or a mere 45-minute-long drive, the culinary escapades at Radisson were nothing short of a poetic journey. The Oriental Blossom, a pan-Asian dining haven, was our treasure trove of flavours. The aroma of Hakka Noodles wafted through the air, mingling with the scent of rainkissed earth, creating a sensory delight. Each bite of Date Pancakes with Vanilla Ice Cream was an ode to opulence, a melody of textures and tastes. Completing the culinary triad is the artful creation of Dim Sums, a delicate serenade that showcases the precision and finesse of Asian culinary expertise. These bite-sized parcels, meticulously crafted, are like musical notes suspended in time, lingering to be savoured. The thin, translucent dumpling skin envelops a medley of fillings, ranging from succulent meats to crisp vegetables. The next day, a Sunday brunch at Cascade, with its wood-fired pizzas and crisp salads felt like a culinary sonnet composed by the raindrops outside.

The freshness of seafood mirrored the vibrancy of the city, even amidst the downpour. Beyond the confines of our suite, Radisson’s banquet spaces — Summit, Crystal, Crest, and Council — were canvases for discussions. Each space was infused with the spirit of joy and camaraderie, a testament to the hotel’s ability to create memorable moments. Chama Gaucha, the rooftop restaurant, offered not just food but an experience. As we dined amidst the monsoon drizzle, the city below transformed into a living canvas, the raindrops adding a poetic rhythm to the evening.

While the city outside buzzed with life, the hotel offered serene spaces for gatherings, each corner telling a different tale, providing a panoramic view of the city’s transformation under the monsoon clouds, a reminder of nature’s undying prom. Radisson ceased to be merely a one-day retreat; instead, it metamorphosed into a sanctuary of renewal, a cocoon shrouding us from the complexities of the world. Within its luxurious confines, we discovered not just comfort but a profound sense of tranquillity, where time seemed to pause, allowing us to shed the burdens of daily life and immerse ourselves in the pleasures of both the physical and literary. The plush interiors and thoughtful details spoke volumes about the care and consideration put into crafting an environment that transcended the ordinary. It was not just about the aesthetics but the ambience that resonated with a sense of calm, urging us to embrace the present moment fully. We carried with us not just memories but a sense of gratitude. Gratitude for the monsoon rains that washed away our worries, for the hotel that transformed a mere stay into a saga of renewal and self-discovery.

`7,500 upwards. At Hitec City. — chokita@newindianexpress.com @PaulChokita