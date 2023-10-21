Learning from our recent array of long weekends, we chart out a beginner’s guide for a quick getaway to Dharamshala and McLeodganj

Manifesting a quick mountain getaway to a lesser-known destination? You have come to the right place. Once-upon-a-time quiet hill towns — Dharamshala and McLeodganj found their place in the spotlight in the early 1960s when they became the temporary sanctuary for the 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso. This marked the beginning of their journey to international fame as tourist destinations but to this day, these hilly towns remain in the shadow of the popular Shimla and Manali. Why are Dharamshala and McLeodganj visit-worthy becomes apparent when you step into the serene embrace of the mighty Himalayas. This is your guide to a two-day getaway that lets you delve into culture, food and the raw beauty of the Himalayan heartland, all in one captivating weekend.

Know More About Dharamshala and McLeodganj Travel

For those travelling from afar, take the first half of your Saturday to rejuvenate yourself from the draining journey before commencing your roaming at late noon with a visit to the Norbulingka Institute. Trust us, it’s not just a monastery but a treasure trove of timeless Tibetan traditions. Here, you can immerse yourself in Tibetan artistry, from authentic crafts to an enthralling doll museum. The library echoes Buddhist wisdom with ancient teachings and the institute even has its own café, guest house and gift shop.





As the day unfolds, enjoy a leisurely stroll through the lush tea gardens where you can also learn the art of tea cultivation, delight your palate with unique ice cream flavours like matcha green tea or savour a steaming cup of chai amidst nature’s tranquillity. As the sun dips, make your way to the picturesque cricket stadium set against the stunning backdrop of the snow-capped Dhauladhar range that is set to host five World Cup matches and bid the golden hour adieu. Before you call it a day, make a delightful stop at Nivi’s Bakehouse, the perfect destination for sweet treats to round off your adventure.

Sunday, or the Funday as Gen Z likes to call it can begin with a 10-minute cable car ride to McLeodganj offering panoramic vistas of the majestic Himalayas. Adrenaline junkies can head towards Bhagsu Nag Temple, which is sure to surprise you with its swimming pool filled with fresh glacier water right next to the shrine. Nearby is the renowned Bhagsu waterfall where activities like zip-lining and sky cycling occur.

Although, it’s quite the climb, the view from the summit is worth every bead of perspiration, additionally, reward yourself with sweeping views and a delectable meal at Shiva Café. The bustling McLeodganj Market isn’t just a treasure trove of Tibetan handicrafts, clothing and souvenirs but also offers local dishes like thukpa and laphing at Tibet Kitchen, a restaurant favoured by Bollywood celebrities.

Before you head back, make quick pit stops at the Kangra Fort (dating back to the 4th century BC), which is an enchanting place to explore well-preserved ruins, ancient temples and colossal gateways; and Masroor Temple, which is known as the Himalayan Pyramid. This hidden gem is 8th-century sandstone rock-cut architecture, all carved from a single stone. The temple complex boasts a cluster of 15 temples, each adorned with intricate sculptures and exquisite detailing. If you have another day to spare then do visit the Tea Capital of North India, Palampur, which is just 34 km away.

ITC Hotels Amoha Promises luxurious experience

For those in search of opulence, longer stays and slow trips that cover every nook and cranny of these towns, we recommend checking into Storii By ITC Hotels Amoha Retreat that promises a luxurious experience nestled around a magnificent 100-year-old banyan tree and within the embrace of the Dhauladhar hills offering a range of local fares, food trails, treks, river walks and rooms with breathtaking views of the sunset.

Nearest railhead: Pathankot Railway Station. Nearest airport: Kangra Airport. By road, Dharamshala is four-and-a-half hours from Amritsar, five-and-a-half hours from Chandigarh; and nine-and-a-half hours from Delhi.