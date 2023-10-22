A seaside affair: Discovering an oasis of luxury and eco tourism in Goa with Praya Villas

Goa feels different every time you visit it. If you’re a party animal, orth Goa's Baga, Anjuna and Calangute beaches will enthrall you with their buzzing nightlife. Away from the brouhaha of North, South Goa’s pristine and solitary beaches like Agonda, Butterfly and Palolem will stay in your memory for peaceful leisure time and adventurous water sports. If history and culture calls you, head to its capital, Panjim. You’d be awe-struck by the Indo-Portuguese wonders like the UNESCO World Heritage Site Basilica of Bom Jesus church, picturesque Portuguese neighbourhood of Fontainhas and may even love to catch a serene ferry ride to hidden gems like Divar and Chorão islands.

Morjim

With that, each part of this tropical paradise unveils a unique story to tell. By our fourth visit to Goa, we were in search of a newfound experience. The stroke of serendipity hit and we found ourselves in an oasis of luxury and eco-tourism at beach property Praya —Villas By The Sea. A mere 45-minutes drive from the newly built Manohar Inter national Airport, the stunning property is tucked away on the tip of North Goa, in the laid-back and less travelled village of Morjim. On our journey in early October, we saw Goa sprung to life as India’s top monsoon destination.

View of Morjim beach

Lush landscapes turned emerald, pristine sands enclosed the vast shoreline, palm trees danced to the tunes of breez and brought a striking contrast between land and the sapphire sea. After a few moments, we arrived at the property’s façade covered by a dense canopy of trees, giving it an air of secrecy. As we stepped inside, a gorgeous surprise awaited us — the modest entrance revealed a sprawling 5-acre property housing 14 grand villas exuding the magnificence of Indo-Portuguese architecture that left us in awe.

Sea-side brunches at Praya Villas

A bouquet of luxury

Praya Villas offered the best of Goan heritage and worldly lifestyle in four categories of villas. On Day 1, we were given a wonderful tour of each starting with The Sea View Villas that offer a panoramic view of the placid waters right from its master bedroom. Garden Villas are dotted with English style settings where multi-paned casement designs give views of lush gardens with a swimming pool. We also strolled the Courtyard Villas that house a central pillared courtyard with poolside, allowing ample light and airyness.

Garden Villa

However, their most lavish offering was Concha Villa. This 801-sqmt ultra luxurious private knoll gave direct access to the protected Morjim beach and became our home for two days! We checked into this deluxe abode housing an extravagant pool and a large outdoor deck overlooking the beach. The two floored villa housed four en-suite bedrooms, powder rooms, private garden and a living-cum-dining space that exuded a boho meets contemporary vibe. A state-of-art kitchen with a butler ensures you’re spoiled with culinary masterpieces in case you haven’t made your bookings at Goa’s fine restaurants. Private balconies and terrace offer infinity view of the sea and lush foliage.

Concha entrance

ush foliage. After a refreshing drink of guava juice by the pool-side, we dived into Goan history, heritage and all things art and design with owner Neesha D’silva, a Goan. She, along with her husband, have curated treasured art collectables from around the world that now adorn the interior spaces and render a unique character to each villa. For instance, an antique jharokha overlooks the villa entrance and transports us to heritage cities of Old Delhi, Lucknow and Udaipur. Rattan wooden chairs with table lamps whisper stories of grandmothers’ times in the hallway.

Villa Concha living room

Opulent chandeliers accentuate the aristocratic charm in living rooms while a rich tapestry of carpets adds blobs of colour to the interiors. Mosaic artworks and massive flower vases placed near staircases add to the contemporary allure and before we could get our eyes off the flower laden cabinets, it was already dinner time!

At Concha villa

Cultures on a plate

Beyond beaches, Goa’s culinary scene is a confluence of cultures. From Portuguese who introduced potatoes, tomatoes, chilli peppers, and wine, Konkanis who introduced fish fries and coastal curries, to colonial trade routes that introduced spices like cinnamon, cloves and black pepper, Goa became a potpourri of cultures on a plate. Moreover, its global appeal attracts a massive number of international tourists in its peak season from November to February, so much so that its streets are always bustling with Greek, French, Pan Asian restaurants, bakeries and live music bars. Praya carefully picked these multi-cultural influences and offered us a global dining experience at its beachside restaurant, Barraca.

Way to Barraca

It becomes a fun-filled sundowner space by day and an intimate dine-in by night. We opted for a Goan cuisine that had coastal staples like Fish Curry with Rice that we paired with crispy Rawa Fried Prawns. Vegetable cutlets also surprised us with their symphony of flavours while Chicken Cafreal — a Goan curry dish made with a spicy marinade of green chillies, coriander and other spices added zest to the subtle meal. As we savoured our dinner, a heavy downpour with gushing winds brought the temperatures down setting a pleasant weather for the next day.

Brunch table

On Day 2, we opted for in-room dining at Concha that pleased us with a high energy English breakfast. It had soft grilled chicken sausages, scrambled eggs bedded on multigrain bread, fruit salad, hash browns and a fine selection of freshly squeezed juices, teas and coffees. After a wholesome breakfast, we explored outdoor activities only to return at the villa for a well-crafted Pan-Asian and seafood dinner that had Lobster and Red Thai Curry as delectable highlights.

Sea side lunch

Responsible tourism

Following breakfast on Day 2, the property offered us bicycles to ride to the pristine Morjim Beach. The overcast sky and brisk wind gave our bicycle ride an untamed feel. At the beach, visitors can enjoy a blissful dip in the sea or soak in a sun-bath. Morjim beach is specially made quiet as it’s the nesting site for the Olive Ridley Turtles and that was our next destination! The nesting site was landscaped with sand dunes where mother turtles lay eggs in November, deep inside the sand that hatch over a period of 58 days, by February. Any reverberations of music or sounds produced by humans may disturb the nesting process which is why the nesting site is a little far away from party places like Baga and Anjuna that also host watersports like surfing, beach volleyball, parasailing, boating, jet ski and banana ride. If you’re fortunate to come during the hatching period, you may see baby turtles hatch and find their way into the Arabian Sea!

At the beach

Praya is at the helm of this eco-tourism initiative and has left these sand dunes untouched by erecting fencing and allowing no overrun on dunes by planting Bay hops, Indian Privet and various types of grasses at the nesting site. Soak in rejuvenation After being to the conservation side, we pampered ourselves with a relaxing body massage at the Garden Villa at Praya. The soothing warm natural oils embraced our tanned body and took all the tiredness away. Visitors can also rejuvenate with a yoga and meditation centre at villa’s sea-facing chambers or luxuriate in spa treatments. If you love indoor activities, then head for entertainment zones that include foosball, table tennis and board games in the propetry.

By the pool side

You can also hop from one villa to another for picture perfect snaps or plan a photoshoot. The villa’s beach-side and patios adorned with trimmed gardens also offer perfect venues for destination weddings, birthday parties, anniversary celebrations, events, intimate gatherings and more with a capacity to host 100 people.

Villa interiors

Tuscany of Goa

On Day 3, we were itchy feet for travel and took a historical tour of St Anthony Church, a mere 20 mins drive from Praya Villas. On our way, we also tasted baking treats from Goa’s oldest and famous patisserie, St Anthony’s Bakery that has been there since the 1980s. You can also explore nearby attractions like Siolim beach and Uddo beach known for breathtaking sunsets and kayaking. Get jaw-dropping views of the sea-shore at Chapora Fort which is just 30 mins drive-away from Praya!

Sunsets at Praya

Since we had already been there, we instead visited the quaint and artsy village of Assagao. Popular as Goa’s Tuscany, it was dotted with a plush line-up of art galleries, fashion stores and boutique cafes serving the best of French and Greek cuisine. We ended our journey, having lunch at modern European dinein Mystras, which transported us to the Greek town of the same name with its Byzantine-era interiors. Housed in an antiquated villa that also had Outhouse jewellery, Shivan and Narresh designs and interior store Beyond Designs, it became a haven for art lovers like us, ending our trip on an unforgettable note.



Price on request. At Morjim, Goa. Nearest Airport: Manohar International, Mopa, Goa.

