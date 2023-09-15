This new property in Vadodara's largest theme park, Aatapi Wonderland, is a haven of thrill and luxury 

Vadodara, also known as Baroda, located in the vibrant state of Gujarat offers a captivating blend of culture, history and modernity. Travellers can immerse themselves in the city's cultural offerings like classical concerts, dance performances, art exhibitions, Indo-Saracenic architecture, vast courtyards, and lush gardens.The city is also home to historical sites including the Champaner-Pavagadh Archaeological Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site with ancient temples, mosques, and forts, Maharaja Fateh Singh Museum, Sardar Patel Planetarium, The Baroda Museum and Picture Gallery and more.

Gujarat Textiles



Food lovers can savour traditional Gujarati cuisine with delectable snacks like dhokla, fafda, and jalebi. Shoppers can visit the vibrant markets selling traditional handicrafts, textiles, and jewellery, local Bandhni (tie-dye) and Patola silk saris. If you’re planning a tour of the city, we spotlight a luxury haven for you.

Sterling Aatapi Wonderland, Vadodara

From roller coasters and zip lines to go-karts, there's a wide array of exciting experiences for visitors. Families with children will appreciate the indoor AC park, complete with trampolines and soft play areas, while the adventurous can explore the water park with its thrilling slides and various aquatic rides.

Aatapi Wonderland, Vadodara

Sterling Aatapi Wonderland offers a total of 63 rooms, including 35 Premium and Super Premium rooms, each generously appointed with ample space and plush amenities. Additionally, there are 28 upscale tents, each featuring private sit-out areas. Guests can indulge in culinary delights at 'Tapisco,' the in-house pure vegetarian dining venue, offering a menu of authentic Gujarati specialities and global favourites.

Sterling Aatapi Wonderland

For corporate gatherings and events, the resort features a versatile indoor banqueting facility and expansive lawns capable of hosting multiple functions. The Vrindavan Gardens within the theme park offer meticulously manicured and ornate lawns, providing an enchanting setting for various social gatherings. Sterling can assist in organising themed decor, sumptuous vegetarian feasts, and all the services required to create grand weddings. A spacious parking lot adds to the convenience of guests attending these events.

Also read: Visit this verdant backwater getaway that promises you a holiday defined by ‘languorous luxury



Located just a 2.5-hour drive from Ahmedabad and a mere 25 kilometres from the Cultural City of Vadodara, Sterling Aatapi Wonderland Vadodara is ideally suited for families seeking a relaxed holiday or an adventurous vacation filled with thrills. The resort serves as an excellent base for exploring Vadodara's attractions, including the majestic Lakshmi Vilas Palace and the iconic Statue of Unity, the tallest statue in the world.

Price varies. At Sterling Aatapi Wonderland Vadodara, Gujarat.

Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @ranapriyamvada