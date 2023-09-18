The Claridges Collection launch a new Haridwar property — Aalia Jungle Retreat & Spa 

In the heart of Haridwar, nestled at the base of the mighty Himalayas, a new jewel in The Claridges Collection has emerged - Aalia Jungle Retreat & Spa. This luxurious tented resort, inaugurated in July this year has now opened doors for visitors, promising an unparalleled blend of luxury and untamed wilderness, making it an adventure of a lifetime for all who seek it.

The Claridges Collection, renowned for its purposeful luxury, has been a beacon of tradition meeting innovation and exquisite dining since its establishment in 1955. With Aalia Jungle Retreat & Spa, this legacy continues, offering a perfect escape for couples, families and friends alike.

Spanning 50 acres adjacent to the esteemed Rajaji National Park, recently designated as a Tiger Reserve, Aalia Jungle Retreat & Spa offers bespoke safaris and encounters with the regal creatures of the wild. Witnessing the awe-inspiring majesty of these magnificent creatures in their natural habitat is a privilege few get to experience.

Privacy and personalisation are paramount here, with each tented lodging meticulously curated to provide a sanctuary of its own. Colonial charm, contemporary flair, and simple elegance seamlessly blend to create an inviting setting. The resort boasts 11 lavishly appointed tented lodgings, each featuring opulent en-suite bathrooms, spacious living areas and sit-out spaces.

Whether you're a couple seeking a romantic escape, a solo traveller searching for solitude, or a group of friends and family yearning for adventure, Aalia Jungle Retreat & Spa has something special for everyone. The resort's unique activities, curated by their expert team, transcend the ordinary.

Guests can embark on guided safaris and nature walks in Rajaji National Park, offering a chance to spot Tigers, Leopards, Elephants, and a diverse array of wildlife. For those looking to pick up new hobbies, archery, horse riding, and golfing are available both within the resort and beyond. Amana Stables, the resort's in-house equestrian facility, allows guests to interact with resident horses and learn to ride.

Additionally, the resort is setting up a golfing area for outdoor enthusiasts. Explore the organic vegetable farm and learn about the wide variety of fruits and vegetables grown on the property. Engage with the welcoming locals in nearby Bandarjudh village, enjoy luxury picnics by the lakeside or beneath mango trees, and indulge in revitalizing spa therapies or a serene poolside retreat.

The natural splendour of the resort provides an ideal backdrop for unforgettable proposals and intimate bush weddings. Couples can exchange vows enveloped by the untamed beauty of the wild, with bespoke set-ups in stunning locations.

In the evenings, relish intimate soirées by the pool, enjoy barbecue gatherings, or discover hidden spots for curated get-togethers, all ensuring unforgettable memories with loved ones. Aalia Jungle Retreat & Spa is not just a resort; it's an expedition into the lap of luxury, where the wilderness meets the finest traditions of hospitality.

INR 12,000 onwards. At Village Lalwala Mazbata, Haridwar, Uttarakhand.