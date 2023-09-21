Make your trip to Pune a delight with  Conrad 

With the tourism sector witnessing a major revival and surge in the post-pandemic era, the luxury travel space has gained unprecedented momentum, especially in terms of staycation, and corporate travel. With comfort and quality being a non-negotiable priority, many five-star accommodations, including Conrad, are offering unputdownable luxe offers to turn your short trips into memorable affairs. We recently visited Conrad Pune for a weekend stay and here are all the reasons why you too should. We were greeted by a warm hospitality team on our arrival at the property after a hectic morning flight.

Deluxe Delights

Suites

Checking into the deluxe suite had us happy with the suave interiors. The dining table had a welcome kit brimming with traditional Marathi sweets and savouries, presented with an unmistakable Conrad touch. We gorged on the deluxe chocolates while appreciating our pad for two days. Armed with a spacious lounger, television, and a mini-bar in the sitting area and a spacious walk-in closet with an attached vanity in the bedroom, it's a great choice for anyone on a hectic work trip.

Aromatic Asian



Our first stop was lunch at the pan-Asian restaurant Koji which specialises in Japanese, Chinese, and Thai cuisines. The quiet ambience of the diner vibrated with positive energy and the interiors featuring origami art enhanced the calming experience further. With Jasmine Tea, spicy fried edamame, sushi and sashimi, Thai curry, desserts, arriving in quick succession, we were soon full to the brim and were ready for a tour around the spacious hotel.

Luxurious Lifestyle

We headed for the Lifestyle floor has the salon, Conrad Spa, a fitness centre, a temperature-controlled outdoor swimming pool, and the poolside restaurant Kabana. The state–of–the–art fitness centre is well-equipped to take care of all your daily cardio and weight training exercises. The salon too offers all the grooming services. But what we loved was the out-of-the-world spa experience at The Conrad Spa followed by a de-stressing dive into the pool.

Cute Kabana

We stopped by the Kabana to enjoy the hi-tea. The chill in the evening air made the cosy outdoor area even more comfortable for some nibbling on a platter of desserts, savouries over a warm Khullar Chai. It's all the more charming for guests during winter, with live charcoal grills adding to the experience.

Zealful Zeera

Zeera

If Indian flavours allure you, visiting Zeera can be a delectable affair. We had a specially curated thali replete with pulao, papad rolls, paneer kebab, chops and cutlet, naan, dal, chicken, and more at the fine diner headed by Chef Prabhjeet Singh Leha, the chef de cuisine. Each dish has a distinct flavour and it can be a perfect dealmaker even for those tasting Indian cuisine for the very first time. The restaurant rustles up each item with hand-pounded whole spices, which explains the unique palate of the items served.

Bed and Breakfast

We woke up to a lavish breakfast on the bed. Tea, coffee, orange and watermelon juice, freshly baked bread, avocado on toast, chia pudding, fresh fruits, waffles, pastries, and masala dosa -- everything geared us up for the hectic day ahead. As we relished every morsel, we loved watching the Pune skyline through the window, with the silhouettes of the hills impelling us to want to explore the city.

Quick City Tour

Our first destination was Shaniwar Wada, once the seat of Peshwa Bajirao. The dilapidated buildings, steep stairs, and heritage structures were overwhelming. Next was a brief tour of the famed Dagru Seth Ganesh temple. With the city just 20 minutes away from the hotel, one can easily accommodate these tours even within a packed schedule.

Cocktail Coriander Kitchen

Coriander Kitchen

The afternoon was spent at the street-food-themed multi-cuisine buffet Coriander Kitchen where we sat overlooking the fountains and gorged on pasta, mocktails, cheese, Dal-kulchas besides toothsome desserts. What we loved was the city’s only Tonda ice cream machine resembling a spinning wheel with 12 flavours to choose from. Also, we could not have left before tasting the local pani puri with a liberal filling of choley -- quite a delightful departure from the lip-smacking Kolkata puchhkas served with the quintessential desi potato mash.

“The brunches at Coriander Kitchen are the best in the city. Zeera is Lucknow-themed. Al Di La has a young millennial-centric vibe with gigs, while Pune Sugar Box is our café cum pastry shop in the lobby. We are thinking of turning Kabana into a Mediterranean space in the future and Masu, our popular bar would also be re-launched,” informs Abhishek Sahai, general manager, and Anirban Dasgupta, director of Culinary.

Amazing Al Di La

Al Di La



On the last leg of our trip, we had a memorable dinner at Al Di La, a set-up inspired by the typical New York bistros. This Italian fine diner on the 15th floor offers a picturesque sundown view of the city and serves some very delicious pasta and tiramisu over live music.

If you happen to be in Pune, whether for a staycation or work trip and want to make it a luxe affair, Conrad won't disappoint with its unique curations and impeccable service.

Facts:

Nearest Airport: Pune Airport

Time to City: 20- minutes

Rooms: 351

In-house services: salon, fitness centre, outdoor swimming, spa, wedding studio

Outdoor Services: Airport pick-up, drop-off, intra-city travel