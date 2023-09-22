Experience eternal joy in Dubai by camping in Hatta, strolling in Miracle Garden and much more...

In the rich tapestry of holidays, travels, and vacations, we unravel a profound essence. The pursuit extends beyond mere rest or leisure; it is a dedicated effort to reignite the reservoirs of our wonder, an audacious endeavour to propel ourselves back into the realms of astonishment. Such a sense of wonder finds its fertile ground in the outdoors of Dubai, a city that consistently defies expectations.

Anticipation forms the very soul of enjoyment in Dubai. With every nook and cranny brimming with opportunities to anticipate, the city caters to a diverse range of interests and desires. Much like embarking on an expedition into the unknown, exploring Dubai unfolds in two phases of delight—the initial phase marked by a sense of eager wonderment, where every detail invites curiosity, and the subsequent phase, where one seamlessly transitions from being a mere observer of the exotic to an active participant in the vibrant blend of daily life.

The city offers an extensive spectrum of pleasures, from indulging in shopping festivals to taking on fitness challenges, from embracing the serenity of camping to immersing oneself in the global village experience or wandering through the enchanting gardens. Dubai's capacity for providing enjoyment appears boundless and its allure seems eternal.

Dubai Fitness Challenge

Dubai Fitness Challenge approaches, heralding the city-wide festival of fitness launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. In its 7th iteration, the challenge holds a singular goal: the transformation of Dubai into one of the globe's most active metropolises.

The challenge, distilled to its essence and simplistic in nature, beckons all residents to partake in 30 minutes of daily exercise for an entire month. This initiative not only kindles excitement for the well-being of Dubai's populace but also orchestrates an array of enjoyable, cost-free activities dispersed throughout the city. Participation knows no bounds, extending its invite to seasoned fitness enthusiasts with their perpetual companions of green juice and even those who are just embarking on their inaugural fitness journey.

Mark your calendars for the Dubai Ride scheduled for Sunday, November 12, and the culminating Dubai Run on Sunday, November 26, concluding this month-long odyssey.

When: 28 October to 26 November 2023. Link.

Dubai fitness challenge

Dubai Shopping Festival

Renowned for its exquisite malls, fine dining establishments, captivating amusement parks, and a variety of manmade wonders, Dubai presents a wealth of choices, particularly during the annual Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), which graces the city each January.

With interactive lighting installations illuminating the cityscape, nightly fireworks painting the skies, and the resplendent return of the DSF Drone Light Show, the 29th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival promises to be an extravagant and joyous affair.

Over the course of seven weeks, visitors and tourists are invited to revel in the city's daily offerings, including immersive competitions, raffle draws, and unforgettable events. Esteemed personalities join in the festivities, while shoppers reap the benefits of remarkable savings and the opportunity to secure grand prizes. Families, in particular, will find delight in the new series of DSF Markets, where diverse outdoor experiences take centre stage.

When: 15th December to 29th January 2023. Link.

Dubai Shopping Festival

Global Village Dubai

Global Village Dubai is set to reopen its doors on October 18, a week earlier than its usual schedule. This early opening grants visitors an additional week to explore the diverse range of entertainment spots, food stalls, and attractions on offer. Year after year, Global Village welcomes millions of visitors from across the globe, all drawn to the park's vibrant ambience, captivating shows, delectable cuisines, and unique shopping opportunities.

In previous years, visitors were treated to a host of exciting new attractions. Notably, the House of Fear, touted as the region's most spine-tingling haunted house experience, featured live actors to send shivers down the bravest spines. For those seeking less hair-raising adventures, Digger's Lab catered to the little ones, while the entire family revelled in the fun exhibits at Ripley's Believe It or Not!

When: 18 October 2023 to 28 April 2024. Link.

Global Village

Habtoor Palace Winter Garden

The lush gardens of Habtoor Palace Dubai have been magically transformed into an enchanting wonderland, aglow with dazzling lights and adorned with exquisite festive-themed decor. The Winter Garden Market presents a splendid showcase, featuring a magnificent Christmas Tree, a remarkable array of distinctive food and retail stalls, an exciting lineup of children's activities, pet grooming services, and live entertainment, beckoning all to embrace the festive spirit and revel in seasonal delight.

The Winter Garden boasts a delectable assortment of food stalls, promising a gastronomic journey that lasts until December 31. Situated in front of Habtoor Palace Dubai, it hosts an array of street food kiosks and an enticing array of dining experiences, fun attractions, and live entertainment.

When: November & December 2023. Link.

Habtoor Palace

Dubai Miracle Garden

Dubai Miracle Garden, the world's largest natural flower garden, boasts an astonishing array of over 150 million flowers encompassing more than 120 diverse varieties. Spanning 72,000 square meters, this park transforms renowned buildings and structures into vibrant, colourful floral exhibits.

Visitors can meander down a heart-shaped pathway or explore petal-powered castles, enchanting illuminated nightscapes, and life-sized floral houses. The garden offers an immersive experience amid a multitude of blossoms, coupled with a wide array of captivating arrangements. A not-to-be-missed highlight is the Guinness World Record-breaking representation of an Airbus A380 superjumbo aircraft, adorned with over 500,000 fresh flowers and living plants, in collaboration with Emirates Airlines. Equally captivating is the new Smurfs Village.

The striking 'floating lady,' adorned in exotic blooms, is another must-see attraction. The Butterfly Garden, coexisting with the Miracle Garden, stands as the world's largest indoor butterfly garden and sanctuary, accommodating over 15,000 butterflies from 26 species.

When: October 2023 to May 2024. Link.

Miracle Garden

Souk Madinat Jumeirah Festive Market

Embark on an extraordinary winter escapade at Madinat Jumeirah Fort Island. The Madinat Jumeirah Festive Market presents an impressive array of shopping, dining, and entertainment, catering to families from early afternoon until late evening.

Entry to this enchanting market is complimentary, and it sprawls across 1750 square meters. The Madinat Jumeirah Festive Market offers interactive children's activities, including a North Pole Train, a four-lane bungee, and a Venetian carousel. Step aboard a traditional Abra boat alongside Santa Claus and traverse our picturesque waterways, adorned with festive lights. As a live band serenades guests with seasonal favourites, indulge in traditional festive culinary delights and beverages to fully immerse yourself in the spirit of the season.

When: 15th December to 30th December 2023. Link.

Souk Madinat Jumeirah Festive Market

Camping in Hatta

For those who equate camping with luxurious glamping in Hatta, the official season commencement date has been unveiled. Hatta Resorts is set to reopen its doors on Friday, September 15, welcoming bookings after its summer hiatus, which began back in May. Located just a 90-minute drive from Dubai, Hatta offers an array of glamping options to cater to diverse tastes.

If you fancy charming trailer-style campers, the Sedr Trailers await your reservation. Alternatively, for those seeking the ambience of a mountain lodge, the Damani Lodges at Hatta Resorts, nestled amidst the mountains, offer a tranquil retreat.

Hatta is not just about accommodations; it's a hub of outdoor activities. Adventurous souls can engage in ziplining, mountain biking, rock climbing, and paragliding. Water enthusiasts can indulge in pedal boating, kayaking, and archery, while those seeking more relaxed pursuits can partake in four-wheel biking, water slides, and serene sunrise or sunset yoga sessions.

When: 15th September 2023 to May 2024. Link.

Hatta Camping

Also Read: Avatara in Dubai is the first vegetarian Indian restaurant to win a Michelin star

A Space Marketing Feature.