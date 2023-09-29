Following success in Monaco, Four Seasons to launch its luxurious yachts  in the Caribbean

Luxury hotel brand Four Seasons is set to make waves in the world of boutique cruising with the launch of its new venture, Four Seasons Yachts. The maiden voyage of this luxury cruise line is scheduled for the 2025-2026 season, promising an unparalleled fusion of small-ship cruising and the world-renowned hospitality for which Four Seasons is celebrated. The brand took to its Instagram profile to announce the same via a photo post.

This innovative endeavour, a collaboration between Four Seasons, esteemed luxury yachting company Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings Ltd., and renowned Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri, is set to redefine the cruising experience. The debut vessel, boasting just 95 sumptuous suites, each featuring terrace decks and a residential-style interior layout, epitomizes opulence at sea.

The Funnel Suite, a standout feature of the inaugural yacht, spans over 9,500 square feet, including its expansive terrace, offering breathtaking 280-degree panoramic views through its remarkable curved glass window modules. This pioneering design showcases a staggering engineering feat with a glass cost of USD 4.5 million.

Another groundbreaking feature is the bespoke transverse marina, granting guests access to an array of water sports and the joys of the sea. Expansive openings on both sides of the vessel create tiered lounging decks, maximizing light and sea views and enhancing the connection to the ocean. The yacht's pool deck features a 20-metre salt-water pool, one of the largest at sea. This multifunctional area can be transformed for performances, fashion shows and weddings, inspired by the classic Christina O yacht's design.

The inaugural season will take place in the Caribbean, with subsequent voyages set to explore the Mediterranean's iconic destinations. More details about this line are yet to be revealed however it is speculated that the vessel may journey with guests to the French and Italian Rivieras, the Adriatic coastline and the Greek Isles.

To secure a coveted spot on Four Seasons Yachts, one must receive an invitation, either as a loyal patron of Four Seasons or through a trusted Four Seasons travel advisor. This exclusive opportunity promises a bespoke and unforgettable luxury cruise experience to loyal ones amidst the sea of inquiries.

Notably, the announcement of Four Seasons Yachts in Monaco last year received an overwhelming response, generating immense excitement for this remarkable project. The yacht's visionary design, world-class amenities and personalized service are set to make it a sought-after destination for discerning travellers seeking the ultimate in luxury cruising.