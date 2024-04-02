Luxury resorts in India invite tourists to experience the coffee blossom season

Step into the captivating realm of South India's coffee blossom season, where the landscape transforms into a stunning canvas adorned with delicate white flowers. Amidst the tranquil settings of Coorg and Chikmagalur, premier luxury resorts invite travellers to experience this ephemeral wonder.

The blossoming of flowers signals the transition from winter to spring—a time of renewal and rejuvenation. While this phenomenon is celebrated in various forms across different cultures, one particularly enchanting manifestation is the coffee blossom season. In regions like South India, the landscape undergoes a remarkable transformation as delicate white flowers adorn the coffee plantations.

The Ibnii Spa Resort, Coorg

Nestled amidst the tranquil landscapes of Coorg, The Ibnii Spa Resort offers guests a serene sanctuary to immerse themselves in the natural beauty of the coffee blossom season. Surrounded by picturesque vistas, this luxurious retreat provides an idyllic setting for travellers seeking relaxation and adventure. From indulging in wellness activities to experiencing the enchanting spectacle of delicate coffee blossoms, guests can savour every moment while enjoying the epitome of luxury accommodation.

Evolve Back’s Chikkana Halli Estate, Coorg

Evolve Back, Coorg, nestled within a 300-acre working coffee and spice plantation, offers an ideal setting to immerse oneself in this seasonal spectacle. During the Coffee Blossom Season in Coorg, the landscape transforms into a mesmerizing sight, with delicate white flowers adorning the coffee plants. The enchanting aroma reminiscent of jasmine fills the air, creating an atmosphere of magic and tranquillity. While the blossom season typically begins towards the end of March, it might extend into April or bid adieu earlier than expected. Visitors are advised to check in with local sources about the bloom to be sure of experiencing the enchanting coffee blossom season.