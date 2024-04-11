Dubai, Egypt, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam emerge as top destinations amongst Indian travellers

As the summer season approaches, travellers can now embark on their summer adventures with confidence, knowing they're headed towards experiences that align with their preferences and desires. Online platform for visa applications, Atlys, unveils the top destinations and emerging travel trends based on its extensive data analysis.

According to the report, Egypt, Singapore, Dubai, Vietnam and Thailand emerge as the top countries for which Indian travellers have applied for visas for summer vacations, offering an enticing mix of culture, adventure, and relaxation for travellers of all interests.

Conducting extensive research on gender-wise distribution, male travellers dominate the visa application scene, representing 77 percent in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and 71 percent in Singapore. Meanwhile, 30 percent of women travellers applied for Singapore visas and 25 percent of women applied for UAE visas.

Data reveals a diverse age distribution among travellers. While younger demographics, particularly those in the age group of 20 to 35, are prominent, there's a notable representation across various age brackets, indicating the universal appeal of these destinations.