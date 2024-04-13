Ladakh’s annual Apricot Blossom Festival is worth a visit!

As temperatures rise, the allure of hill stations beckons travellers to escape the heat. One such enticing destination is Ladakh, known for its stunning landscapes and rich cultural heritage. The annual Apricot Blossom Festival, hosted by UT Ladakh Tourism Department, is also known as Apricot Fest or Chuli Mentok in the local language. Apricot fruit, called Chuli in the local lingo, is a unique variety also known as Raktsey Karpo.

These apricots are becoming world-famous and are helping put Ladakh on the international tourist map. They are eaten raw or sundried and a number of native Ladakhi dishes use this magical ingredient to give them an extra kick and flavour that is absent in artificial sweeteners and sugar.