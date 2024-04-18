5 celebrity-loved hotels in Rajasthan for a destination wedding

Step into a realm of regal splendor in Rajasthan, where opulent palaces and luxurious resorts set the stage for unforgettable destination weddings. Here are five celebrity-loved hotels that will bring the essence of grandeur and romance to your wedding:
Situated amidst the Aravalli range and spanning 90 acres, this magnificent hotel offers an ideal retreat for those seeking respite from the incessant bustle of the city. Surrounded by verdant greenery, it provides an opportunity to immerse oneself in nature and, most importantly, breathe in the fresh, invigorating air. Boasting intricate Balinese architecture and exquisitely designed rooms, The Ananta Udaipur offers a chance to unwind while reveling in breathtaking mountain views, savoring delectable locally sourced cuisine, or indulging in rejuvenating spa treatments. Celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Shikhar Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Sonakshi Sinha, Harshvardhan Kapoor, and Kubbra Sait have visited this luxurious hotel for leisure time. With wedding season on its peak, this would be the perfect destination for your big day.
Rambagh Palace stands as one of the most renowned and opulent palace hotels in Jaipur. Originally constructed in 1835 to serve as the residence for the queen’s favored handmaiden, it later became the esteemed abode of Maharaja Sawai Man Singh II and Maharani Gayatri Devi. Encompassing 47 acres of verdant gardens, the palace showcases 78 exquisitely appointed rooms and suites adorned with luxurious fabrics, carpets, and paintings. Additionally, the palace boasts indoor and outdoor pools, a spa, a fitness center, and a golf course. Guests have the opportunity to savor international cuisine at the Rajput Room or indulge in authentic Indian delicacies at the Suvarna Mahal. Furthermore, they can partake in afternoon tea at the Verandah, relish cocktails at the Polo Bar, or enjoy casual dining at the Steam. The palace also organizes vintage horse-drawn carriage rides, puppet shows, folk dances, and cultural programs for the delight of its guests.
Located on Lake Pichola, this palace made of white marble appears to be floating on the surface of the water. With its beautiful accommodations, exceptional dining, and breathtaking vistas, it's no surprise that this luxurious hotel in India has captivated visitors, including James Bond in the movie 'Octopussy.' Visitors access this striking white structure, situated on an island beneath the Aravali Mountains and above the shimmering Lake Pichola, by boat. The 66 rooms and 17 suites exude a royal ambiance with chandeliers, silk curtains, and vintage furnishings, while romantic evening strolls and ceremonial sunset cruises contribute to the Taj Lake Palace's memorable allure.
Situated on the shores of the peaceful Lake Pichola, The Leela Palace Udaipur showcases the architectural style of Rajasthan and captures the magnificence of Udaipur's affluent and regal legacy. Its unmatched luxury pays tribute to the region of the Mewars through traditional craftsmanship and beautiful decorations influenced by the cultural heritage of Rajasthan. Enjoy delightful vistas of the historic city, the calm waters of Lake Pichola, and City Palace, as you immerse yourself in a lifestyle suited for royalty.
One of the most prominent structures of Jodhpur is the Umaid Bhawan Palace, which spans 26 acres of lush gardens and offers 70 Art Deco-style rooms and suites. Constructed between 1928 and 1943, the palace serves as the residence of the former Jodhpur royal family. Guests can choose from a diverse selection of rooms and suites, with the Maharani Suite standing out as the most opulent option. Once the private quarters of the former Maharani of Jodhpur, this suite boasts a spacious balcony providing picturesque views of the Mehrangarh Fort, a bedroom and living room, a Jacuzzi-equipped bathroom, a walk-in wardrobe, an in-room spa and steam room, and a 10-seater dining room. The palace features an onsite bar offering cocktails and Cuban cigars, the multicuisine restaurant Risala, and an open-air cafe for enjoying coffee and snacks as the sun sets. Guests have the opportunity to partake in various experiences during their stay, such as a luxurious afternoon tea, a palace tour, a peacock feather hunt, and a royal bath. Remember Priyanka Chopra's regal wedding?