5 celebrity-loved hotels in Rajasthan for a destination wedding

One of the most prominent structures of Jodhpur is the Umaid Bhawan Palace, which spans 26 acres of lush gardens and offers 70 Art Deco-style rooms and suites. Constructed between 1928 and 1943, the palace serves as the residence of the former Jodhpur royal family. Guests can choose from a diverse selection of rooms and suites, with the Maharani Suite standing out as the most opulent option. Once the private quarters of the former Maharani of Jodhpur, this suite boasts a spacious balcony providing picturesque views of the Mehrangarh Fort, a bedroom and living room, a Jacuzzi-equipped bathroom, a walk-in wardrobe, an in-room spa and steam room, and a 10-seater dining room. The palace features an onsite bar offering cocktails and Cuban cigars, the multicuisine restaurant Risala, and an open-air cafe for enjoying coffee and snacks as the sun sets. Guests have the opportunity to partake in various experiences during their stay, such as a luxurious afternoon tea, a palace tour, a peacock feather hunt, and a royal bath. Remember Priyanka Chopra's regal wedding?