Step into the world of Bridgerton as the locations where the series was filmed are open to visitors and tourists

Dearest readers, the countdown to Season 3 of the Netflix sensation Bridgerton has begun, sending the ton into a frenzy of excitement and speculation. Since the announcement of its imminent arrival — from intriguing clips to cleverly hidden Easter eggs and stills from the upcoming episodes and reels offering tidbits from the charming cast — the show has been serially dropping hints at the drama awaiting us.

What if we tell you that you can now experience the enchanting architectural marvels that provide the backdrop for these captivating tales? Many of these stunning locations are open to visitors, allowing fans to step into the world of Bridgerton and experience its magic first hand. Here is a list of some of the breathtaking locations featured in Bridgerton that you can visit to immerse yourself in the splendour of this fantasy Regency-era London.