Step into the world of Bridgerton as the locations where the series was filmed are open to visitors and tourists

Dearest readers, the countdown to Season 3 of the Netflix sensation Bridgerton has begun, sending the ton into a frenzy of excitement and speculation. Since the announcement of its imminent arrival — from intriguing clips to cleverly hidden Easter eggs and stills from the upcoming episodes and reels offering tidbits from the charming cast — the show has been serially dropping hints at the drama awaiting us.
What if we tell you that you can now experience the enchanting architectural marvels that provide the backdrop for these captivating tales? Many of these stunning locations are open to visitors, allowing fans to step into the world of Bridgerton and experience its magic first hand. Here is a list of some of the breathtaking locations featured in Bridgerton that you can visit to immerse yourself in the splendour of this fantasy Regency-era London.
In the heart of Bath lies the Featheringtons’ home, an 18th-century Georgian townhouse museum restored to its former glory. The crescent features a uniform Palladian design, overlooking Royal Victoria Park. The museum reflects the period between 1776 to 1796 and has been furnished to recreate the ambiance of the late 18th century, offering visitors a glimpse into the lives of Bath’s elite. Entry fee: ₹1,601 approximately, with tickets valid for 12 months. February 1 to December 31, Tuesday – Sunday, 10 am – 5.30 pm.
Set amidst Greenwich Park and Blackheath, Ranger’s House in London is an elegant Georgian villa that is home to The Wernher Collection, a renowned assembly of over 700 artworks from medieval sculptures to Dutch Old Masters. Now famous as the frontage of the Bridgerton House in the series, here, visitors can explore a dozen panelled interiors, including works like the Madonna of the Pomegranate from Botticelli’s workshop and French tapestries, among others. Entry fee: ₹1,033 approximately. April 1 to October 30, Wednesday – Sunday, 11 am – 4 pm.
A historic part of the Windsor Estate in Berkshire, the park is a sprawling royal landscape featuring forests, grasslands, lakes and gardens. It served as the picturesque setting for Bridgerton Season Two, where Kate Sharma’s rowboat excursion with a suitor sparks jealousy in Anthony. This vast estate offers a wide range of attractions, including Queen Anne’s Ride, Stag Meadow, The Savill Garden and vineyards — stretching for about 16 kms from Windsor Castle to Camberley. Entry free. Open daily, 7 am and 8.30 pm.
While the exterior of the museum may appear familiar to fans of the British show as the mansion of the wealthy widow Lady Danbury, this 1799 Sydney Hotel turned into a museum showcases the eclectic art collection of a wealthy 19th-century naval officer. It also boasts the last remaining English pleasure garden from the 1700s, Bath’s Sydney Gardens and overlooks the Great Pulteney Street. Visitors can explore its grounds and galleries and Garden Café. Entry fee: ₹1,289 onwards. Monday – Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm and Sunday (and Bank Holidays), 11 am to 5 pm.daily, 7 am and 8.30 pm.
Once the residence of King Henry VIII, the spot serves as the lavish on-screen home of Queen Charlotte in both Bridgerton and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Situated in Richmond along the picturesque banks of the river Thames in Molesey, this historic palace features expansive outdoor spaces and 60 acres of stunning gardens. Immerse yourself in their Film and TV Location audio guide tour, highlighting iconic scenes from Bridgerton and other productions. Entry fee: ₹2,808 approx. Open daily, 10 am - 5.30 pm.
With a view of the Abbey and the historic trees at Abbey Green, this deli features multiple rooms and a spacious dining area with a luxurious leather sofa and is the perfect place to relax. Following its appearance in the show as Madam Delacroix’s modiste, the venue in Bath now offers a special pre-booked Afternoon Tea experience in a Georgian-style private dining room. Guests can enjoy a selection of fresh sandwiches, scones with jam and clotted cream, a variety of sweet treats and a selection of fine teas. Additionally, one can savour exquisite coffee, delicious cakes and freshly prepared pies, quiches, lasagne and salads at the deli. ₹2,060 onwards per person. Open daily, 9 am to 4.30 pm.