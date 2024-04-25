TempleTrail: Ayodhya is the next big spiritual destination — globally — and here’s everything you need to know...

The Air India Express flight circled interminably in the air above Ayodhya like an amnesiac Jatayu or a Pushpaka Vimana that had lost its bearings. The flight was already late by 50 minutes and we wondered if we’d run out of fuel, when the air hostess announced, “due to some technical difficulty, the flight might be redirected to Jaipur.” The passengers let out a collective groan and clicked their tongues in disapproval.

As the murmurs died down, someone from the back yelled, ‘Jai Sri Ram!’ There was stunned silence before it was met with an enthusiastic roar from others, ‘Jai Jai Sri Ram.’ This went on for a bit. Then out of the blue, the air hostess’ voice crackled on the radio. “We have good news. We’re landing in Ayodhya in five minutes!” The passengers let out a loud cheer that could have drowned out the ruckus students made on the last day of school before vacation. Call it divine intervention or pure luck, but the chants were still resounding as the wheels hit the tarmac. Welcome to Ayodhya!