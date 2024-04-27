Venture on a Ramayana Trail to behold the sacred sites and stories from the epic you grew up listening to

This is the story of love, devotion and the triumph of good over evil. Ramayana, the popular ancient Indian epic, does not just narrate the timeless tale of Lord Rama, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu and his consort Devi Sita, but illustrates the importance of overcoming one’s ego and desires in the pursuit of dharma. Mainly spread across India, Nepal and Sri Lanka, this tale holds immense importance for devotees and pilgrims seeking to connect with the spiritual and cultural heritage of these countries. The Ramayana Trail is a pilgrimage route that traces the footsteps of Lord Rama, Devi Sita and their loyal companions, leaving behind sacred sites and stories that will be told for ages to come.
The journey begins in Janakpur, the ancient capital of King Janak’s Kingdom of Mithila. This vibrant city is believed to be the birthplace of Sita and the site of her marriage to Lord Rama. The Janaki Mandir, a magnificent temple dedicated to Sita, stands as a testament to the enduring love story of the divine couple. Stay at: Hotel Mystic Mithila, Station Road, Shiva Chowk.
Continuing on the route, pilgrims arrive in Sitamarhi, in the Mithila region of Bihar. Sitamarhi is a place of immense significance in the Ramayana, as it is believed to be the birthplace of Devi Sita. Sitamarhi is revered by devotees as the place where the divine princess was born, marking the beginning of her extraordinary journey alongside Lord Rama. Stay at: Hotel Nutan Clarks, Sitamarhi Junction Railway Station.
The circuit then takes yatris to Panchvati, located in the Dandakaranya Forest. It was here that Sage Agastya directed the divine trio to stay during their exile. Panchvati is a part of the Dandakaranya Forest. The trio in exile moved deep into the forest, visited the hermitage of Atri, and sought his blessings. His wife, Anusuiya, gave jewellery to Sita as a gift that she dropped in Kishkindha while being abducted to Sri Lanka. It was in Panchvati, where Suparnakha’s nose (Ravana’s sister) was disfigured by Laxman. Her brothers Khar and Dushan were killed by Rama and Laxman when they came to avenge their sister. Thus, Ravana hatched the plan to abduct Sita and executed it in disguise as a rishi. Stay at: The Vern At BLVD, Trambakeshwar Road.
Proceeding southward, one can arrive in Bhadrachalam, often referred to as the Ayodhya of the South. This sacred town is believed to have been visited by Lord Rama, Sita and Lakshmana during their exile. The Sri Sitaram Swami Temple and Anjani Swami Temple are among the holy sites that dot the landscape of this ancient town. Stay at: Sitaram Inn, opposite RTC Bus Stand.
The next destination is Hampi, the erstwhile Kishkindha. It was here that Lord Rama allied with Sugreeva and Hanuman to rescue Sita from the ruler of Lanka. The Anjanadri Hill, believed to be the birthplace of Hanuman, is a sacred site revered by devotees. Stay at: Evolve Back, Kamalapura.
Transferring to the neighbouring state, one arrives in Kollam, where the Jatayu Earth Centre stands as a tribute to the legendary vulture that valiantly fought to save Sita from Ravana’s clutches. This park is a testament to the bravery and sacrifice of Jatayu, who lost his wing in the process, as it features a larger-than-life statue of this very scene where the aerial creature falls to death. Stay at: Leela Ashtamudi, Mathilil.
The final stop in India is Rameshwaram, a sacred site where Lord Rama is said to have built a bridge across the sea to reach Sri Lanka. Travellers visit the Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple, where Lord Rama is believed to have worshipped Lord Shiva before laying the stepping stone, quite literally. Dhanushkodi is the alleged spot where Lord Rama marked a spot with his bow (dhanush) to build a bridge (Ramsetu) connecting Rameshwaram (Tamil Nadu) and Mannar Island (Sri Lanka) to rescue his dear wife held in captivity. Stay at: The Residency Towers, Aathi Kaadu.
Crossing the waters to Sri Lanka, travellers first make a quick pit stop at Munneswaram Temple, where Lord Rama prayed to Lord Shiva after committing the worst crime named brahmahasti (the sin of killing a brahmin). Legend has it that Lord Shiva blessed Lord Rama and advised him to install and pray to a few lingams at several places to get rid of dosham. Stay at: Coco Village Hotel, Kumarakattuwa.
An ancient rock fortress crowning the northern Matale district was a former fort that King Kashyapa (AD 477–495) transformed into his new capital by building a palace on the plateau top with a lion-shaped gateway. Besides, this UNESCO-listed World Heritage Site is also believed to have been where Lankapati’s majestic palace — made of solid gold and crafted by Kubera, his half-brother — stood. Stay at: Hotel Sigiriya, Hotel Road.
This part of the circuit also includes Manavari Temple, the first place where Lord Rama installed and prayed to the Siva Lingam. At present this lingam is named Ramalingam as this lingam was erected by Ram himself. Stay at: Anantaya Resort and Spa Chilaw, Karukupane.
Trincomalee, believed to be built by Sage Agastya, makes another important stop on our trail. This temple is deeply intertwined with the epic narrative of the Ramayana as it marks the second lingam built by Lord Rama here to get rid of the brahmahasti dosham. Stay at: Trinco Blu by Cinnamon, Sarvodaya Road.
Our journey also takes us to the Sri Bhakta Hanuman Temple, a point from where Hanuman secretly looks for Sita. This temple is a testament to Hanuman’s unwavering devotion to find the devi before he lit Lanka ablaze. Stay at: Jetwing St Andrew’s, St Andrew’s Road.
Believed to be the modern-day site of Ashok Vatika. This garden also houses the revered Sita Amman Temple. It was here that Hanuman, the devoted disciple of Lord Rama, met Sita and later set the entire Lanka ablaze. Today, this place is known as Seeta Eliya. Nearby, the site of Divurumpola Buddhist Temple marks where goddess Sita performed the fire test to prove her chastity. Stay at: The Heritage Grand, Grand Hotel Road.
Our pilgrimage moves on to Ritigala, the highest mountain peak in Sri Lanka. This mystical location is believed to be filled with magical herbs and plants of medicinal importance. This is said to be the same hill (Dronagiri) Hanuman brings from the Himalayas in order to help heal Laxman. Stay at: Gabaa Resort & Spa, Kashyapagama.
The Ramayana trail comes to a close at Dunuvila, the place where Lord Rama fired the brahmastram at King Ravana, which eventually killed him. Dunu means arrow and vila means lake. This place got its name because Lord Rama fired his arrow from this lake. Stay at: Fox Kandy, Richmond Hill.