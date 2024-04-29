Spiritual Restoration: All you need to know about the Kalighat temple restoration project in Kolkata

Unique architecture

The Kalighat temple is a quintessential example of the Bengal style of temple architecture, as it features gabled roofs (called chala). This style is an emulation of the structure of the mud and thatch-roofed huts found in rural Bengal. The main temple is a four-sided building that features a truncated dome. The two roofs bear a total of eight faces. Both of these are painted with metallic silver along with bands of pop hues such as yellow, red, green and blue — all of which converge at the cornice. The absolute top roof has three spires, the tallest of which has a triangular pennant flag. The outer walls of the temple are intricately designed with diamond-shaped chessboard pattern tiles of alternating green and white colours.

Work in progress

The project is focusing on conserving the ethos of Kalighat and with this goal, it has appointed conservation architect Kalyan Chakraborty, who is now working in collaboration with artist Tamal Bhattacharya, to enhance the temple’s artwork. Initially, the team did not know how intricate the terracotta work was under the aatchala (two-tiered roof). Only later did Tamal discover the delicate motifs of flowers and birds hidden by the structure, most of which had worn off over time. Since finding a replica of these terracotta works was almost impossible in this era, he began to make the motifs himself with his team, at his studio in Baruipur. The illustrated tiles within the complex will also be restored. These tiles were not present when the temple was initially built. It was later added to prevent the walls from getting damp. However, the demerit of this was that they lacked uniformity. The complex now has 25 different types of tiles because they were chosen according to availability. The ongoing project aims to recreate a uniform look through the use of sticker transfer and glazing techniques. The pillars of the temples will also receive a new coat of paint, as will the pots at the top of the temple that are to be covered in gold. To manage crowds better, a new wall, segregating the market area from the temple, has already been constructed. It will also be decorated with terracotta artwork. Apart from these, the temple will go through some technological changes to improve ventilation.