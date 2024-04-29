With the introduction of these special ‘spiritual’ trains, Indian Railways has proven its ability to adapt to travel trends

As the chaos of modern life intensifies, more people are seeking solace and enlightenment in the sacred spaces of India. To cater to this burgeoning demand, Indian Railways unveiled a series of special trains earlier this year — all of which promise to take pilgrims and tourists on a transformative journey through some of the most revered religious sites in the country. The announcement of these special trains marks a significant shift in the tourism landscape, with railway tourism taking centre stage as the preferred mode of travel for spiritual seekers.

The railways have always been more than just a mode of transportation in India; they are a symbol of unity, connecting people from all walks of life and all corners of the country. With these special trains, Indian Railways has once again proven its ability to adapt to the changing times, offering not just a means of travel but a spiritual journey of a lifetime. Three such special trains leading this spiritual renaissance are the iconic Palace on Wheels, now gracing the sacred Indian cities of Uttar Pradesh, along with the Char Dham Railway Project, which aims to improve connectivity to the four holy shrines nestled in the majestic Himalayas. Additionally, the Manaskhand Express offers a unique journey, connecting the 16 Manaskhand temples of Kumaon.