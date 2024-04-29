With the introduction of these special ‘spiritual’ trains, Indian Railways has proven its ability to adapt to travel trends

As the chaos of modern life intensifies, more people are seeking solace and enlightenment in the sacred spaces of India. To cater to this burgeoning demand, Indian Railways unveiled a series of special trains earlier this year — all of which promise to take pilgrims and tourists on a transformative journey through some of the most revered religious sites in the country. The announcement of these special trains marks a significant shift in the tourism landscape, with railway tourism taking centre stage as the preferred mode of travel for spiritual seekers.
The railways have always been more than just a mode of transportation in India; they are a symbol of unity, connecting people from all walks of life and all corners of the country. With these special trains, Indian Railways has once again proven its ability to adapt to the changing times, offering not just a means of travel but a spiritual journey of a lifetime. Three such special trains leading this spiritual renaissance are the iconic Palace on Wheels, now gracing the sacred Indian cities of Uttar Pradesh, along with the Char Dham Railway Project, which aims to improve connectivity to the four holy shrines nestled in the majestic Himalayas. Additionally, the Manaskhand Express offers a unique journey, connecting the 16 Manaskhand temples of Kumaon.
Renowned as one of the top ten luxurious train journeys globally and launched jointly by the Indian Railw ays and the Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC) — this property has earned international acclaim for its unparalleled hospitality, luxe cabins and curated journeys. This award-winning train is now set to redefine its itinerary, offering passengers a unique six-day pilgrimage experience. Starting from Delhi, the journey will meander through Varanasi, Prayagraj, Mathura and Vrindavan before culminating in Ayodhya.
Embracing the ethos of the pilgrimage, the train will exclusively serve vegetarian cuisine, omitting onion and garlic and will abstain from serving alcoholic beverages on board. As the journey unfolds under the cover of night, the train will g racefully glide towards its next destination, ensuring that passengers wake up each morning to a fresh canvas of experiences awaiting them. Launching in May, the religious tours will be scheduled twice a month, thereby providing flexibility for local tourists who may opt for specific destinations like Ayodhya or Prayag raj, with special discounts of fered for such tailored trips.
The Uttarakhand Tourism Department and the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to introduce a special tourist train, which has now been translated into the Manaskhand Express — Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train. The current 10 Nights/11 Days package includes stops in Tanakpur, Champawat or Lohaghat, Chaukori, Almora, Nainital and Bhimtal, offering a comprehensive itinerary that covers a range of experiences, from spiritual and historical sites to natural wonders.
Passengers will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the vibrant culture of Uttarakhand, from witnessing the evening aarti and bhajans at Sharda River Ghat in Tanakpur to exploring the tea gardens and Mayawati Ashram in Champawat and visiting the historic Jageshwar Dham. The package, starting from ₹28,020, promises to serve authentic Uttarakhandi cuisine, allowing passengers to savour the local flavours.
Recognising the challenges posed by the existing road network, which traverses fragile mountainous slopes suffering from frequent landslides, the Char Dham Railway Project aims to revolutionise travel in the region. Currently, travellers and pilgrims must navigate narrow ghat roads, perpetually at risk, especially during the monsoon season. The introduction of Indian Railways connectivity to these Char Dhams promises to make travel significantly safer, more comfortable, environmentally friendly and economical.
This ambitious project, one of the largest in the Himalayan region, will reduce travel time between Rishikesh and Karnaprayag to just over two hours, vastly improving access to the four Hindu shrines of Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath. The 125 kmlong Rishikesh — Karnaprayag Railway Tunnel project in Uttarakhand, featuring a singletrack broad gauge railway line with 12 stations and 35 bridges, including a 14-kilometre tunnel between Devprayag and Janasu, is set to become the longest tunnel in India. Once completed by March 2025, this railway line will not only provide better accessibility to Uttarakhand’s centres of pilgrimage but also enhance trade connectivity and promote tourism in the region.
