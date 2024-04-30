Payana Vintage Car Museum opens in Srirangapatna, Karnataka

This museum comes to life, showcasing a remarkable collection of vintage automobiles meticulously curated over five decades. It is an extension of the famed ‘Manjusha’ Car Museum at Dharmasthala, also in Karnataka. From the majestic chariots once owned by the Mysore Maharaja to the iconic jeeps of World War II fame, each vehicle on display offers a glimpse into the rich array of automotive history.

Veerendra’s dual fascination with vintage cars and photography has given rise to a collection that educates and enchants in equal measure.

“Automobiles have always been my passion. From a very young age, I was fascinated by the mechanics of a car engine and the technical developments through the ages. My love for cars and a concern to save these vintage beauties from decay and preserve them for posterity led to the museum collection,” Veerendra shares.