This recently revamped 100-year-old aristocratic mansion in Haridwar is a perfect destination for a spiritual vacation

From the star-studded pran pratishtha at Ram Mandir to the grand inauguration of BAPS Mandir in Dubai and Palace on Wheels’ new journey through the holiest cities of Uttar Pradesh to Uttarakhand’s Manas Express embarking on a journey to 16 Manaskhand temples in the Kumaon region — undoubtedly, 2024 is the year of spiritual travel.
Whether for popularity, faith, architecture or culture, visiting such sites, monuments or destinations elevates one’s physical, mental and emotional energies like an automated response. The result is a relaxed soul returning with peace of mind, accompanied by a suitcase full of memories. Our hearts long for nothing different.
While the newest destination (Ayodhya) is being garnished with finishing touches like luxe hotels, the revamped airport and Vande Bharat trains, we thought, why not embark on a tirtha-yatra to one of India’s most important Hindu pilgrimage sites in Uttarakhand, where the River Ganges exits the Himalayan foothills. And the next thing we knew, we were rising tall from the River Ganga in Haridwar, having washed all our sins away.
Ascending the stairs of Har Ki Pauri (meaning the feet of Lord Vishnu), one of the priests escorting us to the ghat, where daily aarti is performed, narrated several stories associated with the place and the river. This includes the celestial bird, Garuda, spilling the amrit on the ghat; Lord Vishnu is said to have left his footprint on the upper wall of Har Ki Pauri; Bhagirath attaining Moksha; King Vikramaditya having built the ghat in the 1st century BC and more. But fortunate are those who also witness the traditional aarti, which was started by Bharat Ratna Pundit Madan Mohan Malviya in the 1910s. Between the idol of River Ganga being carried out in a palki from the temple to the Ganga Lahari Stotram, the sun dipping into the horizon and humongous lamps, we quite realised why this enchanting experience draws thousands of visitors here every day.
Although the highlight of the trip was behind us, this was just the very beginning of our getaway. We were even more excited to return to our humble abode for the sojourn, Pilibhit House, which was a short walk away from Har Ki Pauri.
This 100-year-old aristocratic mansion by the Ganges, recently refurbished, is one of the unique and luxurious addresses to experience Haridwar. Often mistaken as a floating residence, the property is a living heirloom that belongs to Pilibhit’s first family since 1913 which has been restored and now forms a part of the IHCL SeleQtions.
Guided by the traditional Indian principle of Purusartha — the four spiritual stages of life — the hotel boasts 35 rooms and suites, wrapped around a serene courtyard and balconies offering panoramic views of the Ganga ghat and the Shivalik mountains.
And out of all the places, our exploration of the ancestral haveli kick-started from The Dining Room following the welcome ceremony involving dhamaruga, chandan, aarti and a rudraksh mala.
With both international cuisine and local recipes (the restaurant only serves vegetarian) on offer, we opted for a wholesome Garhwali thali and a glass of refreshing Marigold juice. But what gave an added edge to our lunch was the al fresco seating with unfettered views of the river accompanied by live musicians and a chai cart.
Strolling around the property, we were quite charmed by their book lounge, the terrace and, of course, the deck studded with an infinity pool. Circling back to the aim of this trip, we stepped into the property’s Jiva Spa, which centres around age-old Indian healing techniques and invigorating aroma therapies.
Pada Mardana (a sole massage treatment that benefits the entire body by stimulating the reflex zones of the feet) and Shuddhi (this purifying massage inspired by ancient Vedic rituals includes application of bhasma — ash, milk and a special herbal decoction, nagarmotha and patchouli). The rejuvenating session not only uplifted our spirits and soul but helped achieve harmony at all levels.
In the next couple of days that we were here, we indulged in the hotel’s best-selling curated experiences like undertaking a tour through the lesser known but hidden gems of Haridwar’s spiritual side; a food and shopping trail through Moti Bazar, a river bed picnic in the Chila Wildlife Sanctuary; yoga and meditation sessions where you are guided by experts in spiritual wellness; and a palm reading session by the panditji who conducts Ganga aarti at the property’s private ghat.
Among these, our favourite was the swift Navagraha Pooja that was performed as we departed from this religious destination that everyone seems to love.
₹30,000 onwards. At Niranjani Akhara Marg, Haridwar.
