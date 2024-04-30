This recently revamped 100-year-old aristocratic mansion in Haridwar is a perfect destination for a spiritual vacation

Although the highlight of the trip was behind us, this was just the very beginning of our getaway. We were even more excited to return to our humble abode for the sojourn, Pilibhit House, which was a short walk away from Har Ki Pauri.

This 100-year-old aristocratic mansion by the Ganges, recently refurbished, is one of the unique and luxurious addresses to experience Haridwar. Often mistaken as a floating residence, the property is a living heirloom that belongs to Pilibhit’s first family since 1913 which has been restored and now forms a part of the IHCL SeleQtions.

Guided by the traditional Indian principle of Purusartha — the four spiritual stages of life — the hotel boasts 35 rooms and suites, wrapped around a serene courtyard and balconies offering panoramic views of the Ganga ghat and the Shivalik mountains.