We bring you five of our favourite heritage properties in Uttarakhand

The land of Uttarakhand has witnessed several rulers from several dynasties in the past and so it should come as no surprise that the it boasts numerous heritage properties. We list the best five exuding grandeur, luxury and a whole lot of history.

Uttarakhand is literally one of the few states in the country that not only gives equal importance to spirituality and leisure but also lets you experience royalty in its modern avatar. In the mornings you may embark on an adventurous trek, savouring a delicious and satiating garhwali thali and by nightfall you could find yourselves chanting mantras at a Ganga aarti. On our recent trip to Uttarakhand, we also realised that the state has quite the number of heritage royal estates that have been converted to luxury and boutique hotels — all thanks to the erstwhile royalties who ruled over the state. We bring you five of our favourite properties — all promising unique and brilliant architecture — across Uttarakhand, that you need to keep on your checklist if you wish to treat yourselves to a staycation at a sojourn that promises to make time stand still.