Five monsoon-friendly destinations that put a South Indian twist to Cottage Core

In an age where technology permeates every facet of life, a growing trend invites us to step back, slow down and reconnect with simpler, more tranquil ways of living. The Cottage Core aesthetic, with its roots in the pastoral idylls of rural Europe, is finding new expression in South India. Here, amidst verdant landscapes, historical towns and coastal retreats, the Cottage Core ethos flourishes, offering a perfect blend of traditional skills, nature’s bounty and serene beauty.
This long weekend why not reserve a quick getaway to explore five coastal and country-side destinations in the South, each embodying the spirit of this cosy core uniquely. While these areas are not effected by the vagaries of the monsoon, do make sure to check the weather forecast and take necessary safety measures before embarking on your vacation.
Dotted with bustling markets where local artisans display handcrafts and the surrounding countryside boasts lush paddy fields — the simplicity of rural Tamil Nadu but within a city and its age-old customs and community-centric lifestyle, epitomises the essence of Cottage Core. Pinewood Cottage, just 22 minutes from the Meenakshi Amman Temple, is a unique wooden property, built with recycled pinewood. Featuring an outdoor bathtub, campfire, swings, a friendly Great Dane, fish pond, board games, folk musical instruments, a book collection, a charming easel and workout equipment, this quaint home offers a peaceful respite from urban life. `3,500 onwards. At Venkatachalapathy Nagar.
Its rich tapestry of cultures and colonial architecture provides a picturesque backdrop for the Pinterest experience we are aiming for. From the historic Fort Kochi area to cosy cafés and local spice markets and beyond — there’s more to explore than just a leisurely houseboat cruise. The 85-year-old traditional Mylanthra House — featuring clay tile roofs and wooden ceilings — on the bank of Vembanad Lake is a Diamond-graded homestay, approved by Kerala Tourism. The 1.25-acre property, adorned with coconut, mango, chikku, guava and jackfruit trees, offers a back garden facing the serene backwaters and a traditional pond used for growing fish. The nearby islands, with their shrimp farms and paddy fields surrounded by mangroves, further enhance the idyllic cottage core atmosphere fringed by verdant swaying coconut palms. ₹2,500 onwards. At Konam, Perumpadappu.
Nestled in the Western Ghats, The Princess of Hill Stations offers a cool, misty retreat from the tropical heat, perfect for those seeking the tranquillity of the countryside. A stay at Swaashramam, a cottage situated amidst a sprawling organic farm on the Palani to Kodaikanal highway, encapsulates this serene aesthetic. Located about 16 km before Kodaikanal town, Swaashramam offers breathtaking views of the valley on clear days and enchanting misty clouds on others. The farm features a diverse array of organic fruits and vegetables, including coffee, plums, avocados and more. Visitors can trek to the top of the hill for majestic panoramas, making it an ideal haven for nature lovers. ₹2,500 onwards. At Palani Ghat Road.
Beyond the bustling metropolis of this Silicon Valley lies its verdant rural hinterland, where life moves at a gentler pace. Stay at The Hideaway at Orchid Nirvana, a unique wooden cottage nestled in a secure, furnished community just off the airport road. This secluded haven features a cosy living room, a spacious bedroom and a sit-out. The upstairs area offers a relaxing space with a balcony providing a beautiful view. Explore the enveloping village in Devanahalli taluka, known for Grover Zampa Vineyards, Kundana Betta Fort and the popular Quarry Gudi Sadahalli. ₹5,000 onwards. At Doddacheemanahalli.
This utopian oasis offers a unique twist on the Cottage Core lifestyle, blending rural simplicity with a vision of sustainable living and community harmony. At the heart of this experience is Keeth House, an organically built eco-stay situated near the beautiful town of Auroville boasting thatched-roof bamboo cottages. Surrounded by a forest of lush green trees, Keeth House – V featuring a luxurious bathtub inside and an outdoor shower in the backyard, stands as a blissful retreat. The spacious courtyard at the entrance, with ample seating embodies the true spirit of country side life. ₹5,000 onwards. At Edayanchavadi Road, Irumbai.