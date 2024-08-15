Mongolia is in the tourism spotlight and making it easier to visit. Reindeer sledging, anyone?

Mongolia, a vast, untamed land of reindeer sleigh rides, camel racing, and breathtaking landscapes, is emerging as a top destination for intrepid travelers seeking an authentic escape. After a crippling blow from the COVID-19 pandemic, the country is wooing tourists back with streamlined visa processes and increased flight options.
The "Welcome to MonGOlia" campaign is already yielding results. Visitor numbers have surged, with a 25 per cent increase in the first seven months of this year compared to the previous year. Europeans, Americans, and South Koreans are among those flocking to experience the country's unique allure.
Despite these encouraging figures, Mongolia still falls short of its ambitious goal of attracting one million visitors annually by 2025. However, the potential is undeniable. With a population of just 3.3 million and vast stretches of untouched wilderness, the country offers unparalleled opportunities for adventure.
Egjimaa Battsooj, a local tour operator, highlights the freedom that Mongolia affords visitors. "You don't need to open a gate, you don't need to have permission from anyone," she says, emphasising the country's open and welcoming nature. Lonely Planet's designation of Mongolia as its top destination for 2024 and the Pope's visit last year have also contributed to the growing global interest.
While Mongolia boasts stunning scenery and captivating culture, challenges remain. Infrastructure, especially in remote areas, is still underdeveloped, and English signage is limited. Nevertheless, tourists like Jasper Koning, who raves about the country's "super" weather, scenery, and friendly people, are undeterred.
As Mongolia continues to refine its tourism offerings, it has the potential to become a world-class destination for those seeking adventure, culture, and a genuine off-the-beaten-path experience.