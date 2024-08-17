A weekend staycation at Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Outer Ring Road is exactly what you need following a hectic week

We spent the rest of the evening, beside the pool, looking at the sun set before our eyes. But in between, we wanted to stretch our legs a bit, so we decided to take a walk-through of the property, looking at the various amenities on offer. Following the tour, we decided to head back to our room and prepare for dinner, which was arranged at the poolside bar. We geared up for dinner and took a seat right beside the pool. Starting with one of their signature cocktails, we tried The G Collins (Gordons London Dry Gin, fresh lime juice, sugar syrup and soda). This gave us the perfect start to the dinner. As for the appetisers, we decided to go with Nachos and BBQ Chicken Wings. The nachos were easy on the palate while the wings were everything we hoped for — juicy, tangy and saucy. As we finished our appetizers, we shifted our focus to the mains, ordering the Parmesan Tortellini and Pepper Crusted Tenderloin. Both the dishes were polar opposites, one being an easy going one and the other, more heavy but definitely delicious.