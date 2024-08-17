A weekend staycation at Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Outer Ring Road is exactly what you need following a hectic week

One of the best aspects of living in a city like Bengaluru is that when you are looking for a getaway from the city but do not want to venture out too far away, you have ample options at your disposal for staycations. One such comfortable abode on the outskirts of the city, is Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Outer Ring Road in Bellandur. This 5-star property is perfect for your business trips or for a family staycation. Featuring modern rooms with dedicated workspaces, a fitness centre, spa, an executive lounge, their all-day buffet restaurant — MoMo Café and BG’s Poolside Bar and Grill for some innovative cocktails — the hotel has everything that you can look forward to for a relaxing weekend. We recently were at the hotel to experience what they had to offer and let’s just say it was just what the doctor ordered.
We arrived at the hotel just in time for lunch on Saturday, navigating the never-ending city traffic. We were welcomed at the lobby with coconut water and a shawl, just what we needed on that sunny day. Following a quick check-in, we were escorted to our room, a suite, which gave us the view of the pool. We decided to quickly change, rest for a bit and head to their MoMo Café for lunch. After half an hour, we made our way to the restaurant. We made ourselves comfortable and started our lunch with the Quinoa and Hearts of Palm Salad. Consisting avocado, broccoli, pomegranate, mesclun and passion emulsion. We also tried the Tomato and Herb Soup, which was delicious. Next up was Bardari Murgh Tikka, which had a smoky flavour. Our main course included some white rice, Murgh Makhanwala and Paneer Khatta Pyaaz. With a burst in flavour in each bite, we patted our backs for our choices. We ended our meal with a delectable Elaichi Shrikhand.
Following this, we headed back to our room and took a much needed nap. Nothing beats an afternoon nap following a hearty meal. By around 5 pm, we made our way to BG’s Poolside Bar and Grill for Hi-Tea. With some delicious bites on offer like small cakes and pastries, we ordered a cappuccino to complement them.
We spent the rest of the evening, beside the pool, looking at the sun set before our eyes. But in between, we wanted to stretch our legs a bit, so we decided to take a walk-through of the property, looking at the various amenities on offer. Following the tour, we decided to head back to our room and prepare for dinner, which was arranged at the poolside bar. We geared up for dinner and took a seat right beside the pool. Starting with one of their signature cocktails, we tried The G Collins (Gordons London Dry Gin, fresh lime juice, sugar syrup and soda). This gave us the perfect start to the dinner. As for the appetisers, we decided to go with Nachos and BBQ Chicken Wings. The nachos were easy on the palate while the wings were everything we hoped for — juicy, tangy and saucy. As we finished our appetizers, we shifted our focus to the mains, ordering the Parmesan Tortellini and Pepper Crusted Tenderloin. Both the dishes were polar opposites, one being an easy going one and the other, more heavy but definitely delicious.
We walked back to our room, marking the end of our day. Following a hearty sleep, we pulled away the curtains and embraced yet another morning. It was time for breakfast and we found ourselves at MoMo Café to indulge in their breakfast offerings. A cappuccino to start with, we also ordered a Masala Omelette and some cut fruits. We followed this up with a paneer paratha with curd and how quickly it got over was beyond our comprehension.
After an hour or so, it was time for a spa treatment. Meghavi Wellness, their in-house spa offered a range of treatments and we decided to go with a full body massage which was amazing. Post the massage, we freshened up quickly and headed back to MoMo Café, for our last meal of the stay — their Sunday Brunch. We tried most of their dishes on offer and were satiated and how! If nothing else, we’re definitely returning for this brunch! Holidays like these are much required, so take one soon!
INR 16,170 onwards. At Outer Ring Road.
Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com
X: @al_ben_so