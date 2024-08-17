Five best bungee jumping hotspots around the world

Another iconic spot in Queenstown, the Nevis Highwire Bungy, is one of the highest bungee jumps in the world at 134 meters (440 feet). The jump platform is suspended by high-tension cables over the Nevis River Valley, providing a dramatic setting and an intense rush as you plummet towards the valley floor. The remote location and stunning scenery make the Nevis Highwire an essential stop for bungee enthusiasts.

These bungee jumping hotspots offer not only the thrill of freefall but also some of the most spectacular natural and man-made settings in the world. Whether you're jumping off a bridge, a dam, or a specially designed platform, each location provides a unique and unforgettable experience for adrenaline junkies.

(Written by Manik Kichugari)