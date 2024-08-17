Five best bungee jumping hotspots around the world

Bungee jumping offers an adrenaline rush like no other, and some destinations around the world have become iconic for this extreme sport. Here are five of the best bungee jumping hotspots that promise thrilling experiences and breathtaking views.
One of the most famous bungee jumping spots in the world, the Victoria Falls Bridge offers a jump from 111 meters (364 feet) above the Zambezi River. The jump provides a stunning view of Victoria Falls, one of the largest and most majestic waterfalls in the world. The combination of the roaring falls and the scenic gorge makes this an unforgettable bungee jumping experience.
Considered the birthplace of commercial bungee jumping, Kawarau Bridge in Queenstown, New Zealand, offers a 43-meter (141 feet) jump over the Kawarau River. Operated by AJ Hackett Bungy, this historic site allows jumpers the option to touch the water or be fully submerged. The stunning river and surrounding landscape add to the excitement and beauty of the jump.
Famous for its appearance in the James Bond movie Golden Eye, the Verzasca Dam offers an exhilarating 220-meter (721 feet) jump. This dam, located in the Swiss Alps, provides a spectacular backdrop of rugged mountains and the Verzasca River below. The sheer height and dramatic setting make it one of the most thrilling bungee jumps in the world.
The Bloukrans Bridge, located in the Western Cape of South Africa, is home to the world’s highest commercial bungee jump at 216 meters (709 feet). Jumping off this arch bridge over the Bloukrans River Valley offers breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains and forest. The sense of free fall from such a height is an adrenaline-pumping experience that attracts thrill-seekers from around the globe.
Another iconic spot in Queenstown, the Nevis Highwire Bungy, is one of the highest bungee jumps in the world at 134 meters (440 feet). The jump platform is suspended by high-tension cables over the Nevis River Valley, providing a dramatic setting and an intense rush as you plummet towards the valley floor. The remote location and stunning scenery make the Nevis Highwire an essential stop for bungee enthusiasts.
These bungee jumping hotspots offer not only the thrill of freefall but also some of the most spectacular natural and man-made settings in the world. Whether you're jumping off a bridge, a dam, or a specially designed platform, each location provides a unique and unforgettable experience for adrenaline junkies.
(Written by Manik Kichugari)