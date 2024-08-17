Six festivals in India you cannot miss from August to December 2024

India has a plethora of festivals, and every festival is celebrated with the utmost grandeur. Some are celebrated for just a day, whereas others become week-long celebrations. We can witness festivities all around the year, and that's what makes India so special. While August marks the beginning of the dominant festival season of the year, here are six festivals around the country across the next five months you must visit and can anchor your travel plans around!
In the small village of Ladakh, this festival is celebrated by Tibetan Buddhists and Lamas with great fervour. Lamas, wearing diverse black hats and sacred masks, dance to get rid of the evil forces from the planet. These dances are famously known as Cham dance, which they perform amidst the exhilarating beauty of nature and snowy mountains as the backdrop. This festival is held annually from July to August.
Onam is the festival of celebrating the annual harvest in Kerala. People dressed in white celebrate this festival with traditional food, various dance forms, and beautiful rangoli decorations at their homes. One of the main attractions of this festival is the boat race featuring long boats and fierce competitions on lakes, rivers and backwaters. This year, Onam will be celebrated from September 6-15, so book your tickets to God's Own Country now!
Ganesh Puja in Maharashtra is a vibrant celebration featuring vibrant processions, rhythmic drumbeats and a strong community spirit. The rituals celebrate the birthday of Lord Ganesha as the Lord of new beginnings and removing obstacles in life. Following the celebrations and offerings, the visarjana (immersion) on the last day is the highlight of this festival. Hundreds of people, accompanied by loud music, join the immersion ceremony and dance their hearts out in joyous celebration. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi is starting on September 7 and will continue for ten days all across Maharashtra.
Recognised as the UNESCO intangible world heritage, Durga Puja in Kolkata unites Bengalis worldwide. Celebrated with much grandeur, this festival is characterised by innovative idols and decorative pandals. Every year, each pandals' theme is different, making it the most intriguing part. This ten-day celebration marks the return of Goddess Durga to her maternal home. Starting from October 6, this year, immerse yourself in the artistic talents and cultural heritage of Bengal and get enthralled by its rich traditions.
This vibrant celebration of the annual multi-day livestock festival is one of the biggest festivals in Rajasthan. Held in the town of Pushkar near Ajmer, this is India's largest camel, horse and cattle fair. This festival features cultural events like dancing, tug of war and camel races, drawing visitors from across the globe. Visit Rajasthan from November 4-12 and witness the tapestry of colorful decorations, energetic competitions and cultural festivities.
Immerse yourself in the unique cultural festivity of Nagaland through this festival. It is the blend of tribal dances, folk songs and folklores. People from all over the state gather and embrace cultural assimilation all around. Visit Nagaland around December 1-10 and witness the diverse cultural and traditional gathering amidst the breathtaking mountains.
(Written by Bristi Dey)