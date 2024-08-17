Ten must-have gears for adventure travel

Clothing

· Base layers: Moisture-wicking and quick-drying shirts and pants to keep you comfortable and dry.

· Insulating layers: Fleece or down jackets to keep you warm in cold conditions.

· Outer layers: Waterproof and windproof jackets and pants to protect against rain and wind.

· Footwear: Sturdy hiking boots with good ankle support and traction. Pack moisture-wicking socks to prevent blisters.

· Accessories: Hats, gloves and scarves for cold weather and a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses for sun protection.