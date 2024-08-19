India enhances visa facilities to boost tourism

India is making strides to boost tourism by simplifying the visa process for citizens of Japan, South Korea and the UAE. Effective from August 2024, travellers from these nations will be able to obtain a visa-on-arrival when visiting India for tourism, business, medical purposes or even official conferences. This new facility will grant a 60-day visa upon arrival at six major Indian airports: Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai. The visa-on-arrival will come with a fee of INR 2,000. Eligible travellers will need to download, fill out and submit an application form to the Visa Officer at the visa-on-arrival counters. The form will be available at the counters, on incoming aircraft and can also be filled out upon arrival.

In addition, a duly completed disembarkation card will need to be submitted. A double-entry facility may be granted at the discretion of the Immigration Office. However, certain conditions and restrictions will apply to ensure the smooth functioning of the new visa-on-arrival system. Currently, India also offers an evisa facility with Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) to nationals of 167 countries, allowing entry through 30 designated international airports and six major seaports across the country. The Ministry of Home Affairs has recently approved an Integrated Check Post (ICP) for foreign nationals holding e-visas, which is set to significantly impact the tourism landscape.