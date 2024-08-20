Anupa Mehta to curate art for Skyview by Empyrean's second edition of Sama-Vaya Art Retreat in Patnitop, Jammu

Skyview by Empyrean, a sprawling 22-acre mountain harbour known for its seamless blend of premium hospitality, adventure, nature and luxury in the Sanget-Patnitop region, is set to host the second edition of the interactive art retreat, Sama-Vaya. This unique event will take place from 22nd to 25th August, promising an immersive experience that celebrates the confluence of art, culture, and the breathtaking landscape of Jammu.

The Sama-Vaya art retreat, orchestrated by renowned art consultant and curator Anupa Mehta, will be supported by crafts consultant Anuradha Chowdhury Sorabjee. This year's retreat will feature six talented practitioners from across India.

"The overwhelming response to the inaugural Sama-Vaya art retreat last year made it clear that we had to return with another edition," said Anupa Mehta, the art curator for Sama-Vaya. "This year, I'm particularly thrilled to have crafts curator Anuradha Chowdhury Sorabjee contribute her expertise. The group of artists we've assembled this time includes both those from urban contemporary settings and indigenous backgrounds, bringing a diverse range of skills and creative perspectives. I eagerly anticipate seeing how they interpret the different shades of Jammu and Skyview by Empyrean on their canvases."