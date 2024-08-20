Anupa Mehta to curate art for Skyview by Empyrean's second edition of Sama-Vaya Art Retreat in Patnitop, Jammu

Skyview by Empyrean, a sprawling 22-acre mountain harbour known for its seamless blend of premium hospitality, adventure, nature and luxury in the Sanget-Patnitop region, is set to host the second edition of the interactive art retreat, Sama-Vaya. This unique event will take place from 22nd to 25th August, promising an immersive experience that celebrates the confluence of art, culture, and the breathtaking landscape of Jammu.
The Sama-Vaya art retreat, orchestrated by renowned art consultant and curator Anupa Mehta, will be supported by crafts consultant Anuradha Chowdhury Sorabjee. This year's retreat will feature six talented practitioners from across India.
"The overwhelming response to the inaugural Sama-Vaya art retreat last year made it clear that we had to return with another edition," said Anupa Mehta, the art curator for Sama-Vaya. "This year, I'm particularly thrilled to have crafts curator Anuradha Chowdhury Sorabjee contribute her expertise. The group of artists we've assembled this time includes both those from urban contemporary settings and indigenous backgrounds, bringing a diverse range of skills and creative perspectives. I eagerly anticipate seeing how they interpret the different shades of Jammu and Skyview by Empyrean on their canvases."
The retreat’s name is derived from Sanskrit, meaning 'union'. It symbolises the art of weaving together colourful cotton threads to create a singular, beautiful fabric. Reflecting this ethos, the retreat aims to unite acclaimed artists and craftsmen from diverse regions of India, fostering collaboration, idea exchange and the creation of inspiring masterpieces.
This year’s retreat will feature a diverse array of artistic styles, including Bhil art by Lado Bai, Phad painting by Kritika Joshi, and Gond painting by Saroj Shyam. Contemporary artists Rachita Dutta, Rachna Badrakia, and Neha Lavingia will also contribute their distinct styles to the retreat. Adding a local flavour, Jammu-based artists Suman Gupta and miniature artist Sohan Singh Billawria will further enrich the artistic dialogue.
These in-residence artists will reside at the premium mountain harbour, where they will engage in collaborative efforts and learn from one another, drawing inspiration from the stunning landscapes of Jammu. Their individual and collective works will culminate in an exhibition on 25th August, offering visitors a glimpse of the rich cultural tapestry of the region as interpreted by these talented artists.