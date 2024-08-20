Five hidden trails in the Western Ghats

Kumara Parvatha, also known as Pushpagiri, is a trek that tests endurance but rewards with unparalleled beauty. The trail starts from Kukke Subramanya and winds through lush forests, waterfalls and rocky pathways. The peak, at 1,712 meters, offers a breathtaking view of the Western Ghats, with clouds floating below you, creating a surreal experience.

These hidden trails in the Western Ghats promise not only adventure but also a deep connection with nature. Each trek is a journey through time, revealing the pristine beauty of one of India's most cherished natural treasures. So lace up your boots, pack your backpack and embark on a trekking adventure that will leave you spellbound.

(Written by Sanjana Pulugurtha)