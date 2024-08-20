Five hidden trails in the Western Ghats

The Western Ghats, a UNESCO World Heritage site, stretch over 1,600 kilometers along the western coast of India. This ancient mountain range, teeming with biodiversity, offers some of the most exhilarating trekking experiences. Here are five hidden trails that promise breathtaking views and unforgettable adventures.
Nestled in the Chikmagalur district, Kudremukh, meaning 'horse face', offers a surreal trekking experience. The trail winds through dense forests, gushing streams and expansive meadows. As you ascend, the view transforms into a panoramic spectacle of rolling hills and verdant valleys. The peak, at 1,894 meters, provides a 360-degree vista of the surrounding landscape, a reward well worth the trek.
Standing tall at 2,695 meters, Anamudi is the highest peak in South India. Located in the Eravikulam National Park, this trail is a haven for wildlife enthusiasts. The trek is a symphony of vibrant flora and fauna, with the chance to spot the elusive Nilgiri tahr. The summit unveils a breathtaking view of the sprawling Western Ghats, with misty clouds caressing the peaks.
Chembra Peak, located in Wayanad, is renowned for its heart-shaped lake, Hridaya Saras, which is en route to the summit. The trail, adorned with lush tea plantations and vibrant wildflowers, is a trekker's delight. At 2,100 meters, the peak offers a mesmerizing view of the Western Ghats, making it a perfect spot for nature lovers.
Agasthyakoodam, part of the Neyyar Wildlife Sanctuary, is steeped in mythological significance. The trail to the 1,868-meter peak is challenging, traversing through dense forests and rocky terrains. The summit provides a stunning view of the undulating hills and the distant horizon, making every strenuous step worthwhile.
Kumara Parvatha, also known as Pushpagiri, is a trek that tests endurance but rewards with unparalleled beauty. The trail starts from Kukke Subramanya and winds through lush forests, waterfalls and rocky pathways. The peak, at 1,712 meters, offers a breathtaking view of the Western Ghats, with clouds floating below you, creating a surreal experience.
These hidden trails in the Western Ghats promise not only adventure but also a deep connection with nature. Each trek is a journey through time, revealing the pristine beauty of one of India's most cherished natural treasures. So lace up your boots, pack your backpack and embark on a trekking adventure that will leave you spellbound.
(Written by Sanjana Pulugurtha)