Six best surfing beaches in Australia

Australia is renowned for its stunning coastlines and world-class surfing beaches. Here are six of the best surfing beaches in Australia, each offering unique experiences for surfers of all levels.
Bells Beach, located on the Great Ocean Road near Torquay, is one of the most famous surfing spots in Australia. Known for its powerful swells and long, consistent right-hand breaks, Bells Beach is a must-visit for experienced surfers. It is also home to the annual Rip Curl Pro, one of the world's oldest and most prestigious surfing competitions.
Bondi Beach, situated in Sydney, is an iconic destination known for its vibrant atmosphere and excellent surfing conditions. The beach offers waves suitable for all skill levels, from beginners to advanced surfers. Bondi's bustling promenade, surf schools, and proximity to the city make it a popular spot for both locals and tourists.
Snapper Rocks, located on the Gold Coast, is part of the renowned Superbank, which produces some of the world's longest and most perfect right-hand point breaks. This surfing hotspot is famous for its high-performance waves and is a regular stop on the World Surf League tour. Surfers flock to Snapper Rocks for its consistently excellent surf conditions.
Margaret River, in Western Australia, is celebrated for its powerful waves and diverse surf breaks. The region offers over 40 surf spots, catering to all levels of surfers. Main Break, Surfers Point, and Prevelly Park are some of the most popular spots. Margaret River also hosts the annual Margaret River Pro, attracting top surfers from around the globe.
Noosa Heads, located on the Sunshine Coast, is renowned for its beautiful beaches and excellent point breaks. The region's gentle, long rides are perfect for beginners and longboard enthusiasts. Noosa National Park offers several surf breaks, including First Point, which is known for its consistent, mellow waves. The area also hosts the Noosa Festival of Surfing, celebrating the surf culture.
Manly Beach, another iconic Sydney surfing destination, is known for its consistent waves and vibrant surf culture. The beach offers a variety of breaks suitable for different skill levels, making it a great spot for both beginners and experienced surfers. Manly's surf schools, competitions, and surf festivals add to its appeal as a premier surfing location.
(Written by Manik Kichugari)