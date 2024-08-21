Six marvellous skyscrapers around the world

Skyscrapers are architectural marvels that define city skylines and push the boundaries of engineering and design. They not only redefine urban landscapes but also showcase advancements in architecture, engineering, and sustainability. Each of these offers a unique blend of functionality, aesthetics and cultural significance, making them modern marvels admired by people around the globe. Here are six of the most impressive skyscrapers from around the world.
The Burj Khalifa is the tallest building in the world, soaring to a height of 828 meters (2,717 feet). Located in Dubai, UAE, this iconic skyscraper features a striking design inspired by Islamic architecture. It houses luxurious residences, offices, a hotel, restaurants and observation decks offering breathtaking views of the city and desert beyond.
The Shanghai Tower is the tallest building in China and the second-tallest in the world, standing at 632 meters (2,073 feet). Located in the heart of Shanghai's Lujiazui financial district, this futuristic skyscraper twists as it rises, reducing wind loads and enhancing structural stability. It houses offices, hotels, retail spaces and observation decks with panoramic views of Shanghai.
The Petronas Towers, standing at 452 meters (1,483 feet), were the tallest buildings in the world from 1998 to 2004. These twin towers, designed by Argentine architect Cesar Pelli, are a symbol of Malaysia's modernity and economic prowess. The towers feature a skybridge at the 41st and 42nd floors and house offices, a concert hall, and the Suria KLCC shopping mall.
One World Trade Center, also known as the Freedom Tower, is the main building of the rebuilt World Trade Center complex in Lower Manhattan, New York City. Standing at 541 meters (1,776 feet) to the tip of its spire, it is the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere. This symbolic skyscraper features office space, an observation deck and a memorial to commemorate the victims of the September 11 attacks.
Taipei 101 held the title of the world's tallest building from 2004 to 2010, with a height of 508 meters (1,667 feet). Designed to withstand typhoons and earthquakes common in Taiwan, this tower features a unique pagoda-inspired design and houses offices, a shopping mall, restaurants and an observation deck offering stunning views of Taipei City.
Lotte World Tower, standing at 555 meters (1,819 feet), is the tallest building in South Korea and the fifth tallest in the world. Located in Seoul, this skyscraper features a sleek, tapered design inspired by traditional Korean ceramics. It houses luxury residences, offices, a hotel, retail spaces and an observation deck with panoramic views of Seoul and the surrounding mountains.
