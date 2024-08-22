Check out these top golfing destinations that offer not just a game, but luxury, cultural richness and unique landscapes to explore

Spain has firmly established itself as a prime golfing destination in Europe, boasting over 390 golf courses spread across its diverse regions, making it perfect for year-round play with approximately 300 days of sunshine annually. A standout among these courses is the Clube de Golf Alcanada, situated on the northern tip of Majorca, near the charming town of Alcúdia. Alcanada has steadily risen in rank, earning its place as one of Spain's finest courses. While it may not be as famous as the renowned Santa Ponsa course in the south, Alcanada offers a unique experience with its serene location and stunning views of the Mediterranean. The nearby town of Alcúdia adds to the appeal, with its beautiful beaches like Platja d’Alcúdia and Platja de Muro, nestled along the sweeping Alcúdia Bay. The town itself is a treasure trove of history, featuring the neo-Gothic Sant Jaume church built into its restored medieval walls. These walls encircle a well-preserved old town filled with narrow streets and centuries-old buildings. Visitors can also explore other attractions such as Sant Jaume d'Alcúdia, Porta del Moll, the Ruines Romanes de Pollentia and the tranquil Platja de Formentor, all perfect for savouring the slower pace of life in this Mediterranean haven.