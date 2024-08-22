Exploring five traditional markets of India

Nestled in the heart of Old Delhi, Chandni Chowk is a labyrinthine market that has been a commercial centre since the 17th century. Walking through its narrow lanes, you'll encounter an array of shops selling everything from spices and textiles to jewelry and electronics. The air is thick with the aroma of street food — try the jalebis and parathas, which are local favourites. Amidst the chaos, the grandeur of the Red Fort and Jama Masjid loom, offering a backdrop that seamlessly blends the ancient with the contemporary.