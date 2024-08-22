Exploring five traditional markets of India

India's traditional markets are vibrant, bustling hubs where history, culture and commerce collide in a colourful tapestry. These markets offer a sensory overload of sights, sounds and smells, providing an authentic glimpse into the heart of Indian life. Let’s embark on a journey through five of the most iconic traditional markets in India.
Nestled in the heart of Old Delhi, Chandni Chowk is a labyrinthine market that has been a commercial centre since the 17th century. Walking through its narrow lanes, you'll encounter an array of shops selling everything from spices and textiles to jewelry and electronics. The air is thick with the aroma of street food — try the jalebis and parathas, which are local favourites. Amidst the chaos, the grandeur of the Red Fort and Jama Masjid loom, offering a backdrop that seamlessly blends the ancient with the contemporary.
Located near the historic Charminar, Laad Bazaar is famed for its dazzling bangles and pearls. The market’s name comes from the lacquer used to make the bangles, and as you wander through, you'll be mesmerised by the kaleidoscope of colours. Skilled artisans display their handcrafted wares, and the market is also a treasure trove for traditional Hyderabadi attire and silverware. The vibrant atmosphere, punctuated by the call to prayer from nearby mosques, creates an enchanting shopping experience.
Every Wednesday, the serene Anjuna Beach transforms into a lively flea market. This market, a legacy of the hippie era, offers a unique blend of local Goan crafts and bohemian treasures. You can find everything from handcrafted jewellery and colourful textiles to vintage souvenirs and eclectic artifacts. As you browse, the sounds of live music and the scent of incense create a relaxed, almost mystical vibe, making it a perfect spot to soak up the eclectic Goan culture.
Johari Bazaar in Jaipur is a glittering expanse known for its exquisite jewellery, particularly traditional kundan and polki pieces. The market’s vibrant pink buildings echo the city’s nickname, the Pink City. Apart from jewellery, the bazaar offers a plethora of textiles, gemstones and handcrafted Rajasthani footwear. The intricate craftsmanship and rich colours reflect Jaipur’s royal heritage, making Johari Bazaar a must-visit for anyone seeking to experience the grandeur of Rajasthan.
Despite such a name, this is one of Kolkata’s oldest and most beloved shopping destinations. Established in 1874, this Victorian-era market is a maze of over 2,000 stalls offering everything from fresh produce and exotic spices to clothing and antiques. The market’s charm lies in its organised chaos, where haggling is an art and every corner hides a new surprise. The nearby street food stalls serve delicious Bengali snacks like kathi rolls and phuchkas, making it a gastronomic adventure as well.
(Written by Sanjana Pulugurtha)