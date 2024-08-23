Five ways to explore the natural beauty of the Ananthagiri Hills

Ananthagiri Hills is a trekker’s delight, offering a variety of trails that cater to different skill levels. The most popular trail begins near the Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple and winds through dense forests, offering stunning views of the valley below. As you hike, you’ll be surrounded by the sounds of chirping birds and the rustling of leaves, creating a tranquil atmosphere. The trek is not just about physical activity; it's also an opportunity to immerse yourself in the serene beauty of nature, with every turn revealing a new vista.