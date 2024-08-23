This Bengaluru hotel is a private oasis for those who seek to entertain loved ones with wholesome experiences

In a world where fastpaced routines and busy schedules dominate our lives, the need for a perfect escape has never been more vital. While luxurious hotels offer a splendid way to unwind or celebrate a special occasion, have you ever considered a more private setting to get together with loved ones? One that offers the amenities and proximity to the city, without the hustle and bustle of a typical hotel? If so, let us introduce you to The BLVD Club by Embassy Group — a hidden gem just minutes from Kempegowda International Airport, where privacy meets luxury.

Situated within the sprawling Boulevard campus, The BLVD Club spans an impressive 1,00,000 square feet, offering a seamless blend of social, leisure and recreational amenities. This contemporary destination, which used to be a private luxury member-only club, is now accepting guests and we were intrigued to learn how different a staycation here would be. So we took advantage of the Independence Day long weekend to figure the place out.