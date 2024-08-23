This Bengaluru hotel is a private oasis for those who seek to entertain loved ones with wholesome experiences

In a world where fastpaced routines and busy schedules dominate our lives, the need for a perfect escape has never been more vital. While luxurious hotels offer a splendid way to unwind or celebrate a special occasion, have you ever considered a more private setting to get together with loved ones? One that offers the amenities and proximity to the city, without the hustle and bustle of a typical hotel? If so, let us introduce you to The BLVD Club by Embassy Group — a hidden gem just minutes from Kempegowda International Airport, where privacy meets luxury.
Situated within the sprawling Boulevard campus, The BLVD Club spans an impressive 1,00,000 square feet, offering a seamless blend of social, leisure and recreational amenities. This contemporary destination, which used to be a private luxury member-only club, is now accepting guests and we were intrigued to learn how different a staycation here would be. So we took advantage of the Independence Day long weekend to figure the place out.
With the monsoon rains adding a touch of cosiness, we found ourselves nestled in one of the comfortable chairs at Spirit, the in-house lounge bar by the pool, sipping on a refreshing Kiwi and Mint Magic mocktail while waiting for our starters. It wouldn’t be a desi monsoon experience without indulging in something piping hot and deep-fried, all while taking in the soothing sounds and mesmerising view of raindrops dancing on the pool’s surface.
As we lounged, the doors of Core, the club’s in-house restaurant, opened to reveal our Corn Rock Fritters, dusted with togarashi, arriving at the table. The next hour was blissfully spent lost in a good book, only glancing up to find our plates empty and the al fresco dining space bathed in the golden glow of the sun breaking through the clouds. Not wanting to miss a moment of sunshine, we grabbed our totes and headed outside towards the stunning entrance and lobby area, flanked by dramatic staircases and lush gardens enveloping a tranquil wall fountain.
Across the driveway, we discovered the glorious tennis court, basking in the golden hour — an idyllic scene that inspired us to channel our inner athlete, fuelled by recent excitement from Wimbledon and the Olympics. Alas, ten minutes into our first set, we realised tennis wasn’t quite our cup of tea and with sudden showers as our excuse, we made a swift retreat. Thankfully, the indoor badminton court was where our expertise lay and we found ourselves playing a few quick games, well past our dinner time. To satisfy the hunger pangs that followed, we plopped ourselves into the nearest couch at Core and opted for a simple, comforting meal of Vegetable Kofta Curry coupled with rotis before calling it a day.
The following morning, as the sun rose, we were in sync with the yoga instructor at Tone, the gym and spacious yoga studio, for a light workout. After working up a sweat, a breakfast of pancakes and fresh fruit juice was in order as we charted out our itinerary for the day, filled with activities to pamper our body, mind and soul.
Our day began with a refreshing dip in the pool beneath a blanket of clouds, followed by a visit to Illume, the club’s serene and aesthetically designed spa. A full-body massage melted away the stress and tension , leaving us so relaxed that we succumbed to a two-hour nap back in our luxurious room. The comfort of the bed proved irresistible, so we indulged in a Homemade 9-Vegetable Burger and gluten-free Fudgy Mocha Slice, living the famous Italian phrase dolce far niente all afternoon.
With just a couple of activities left to tick off our list, we returned to the tennis court, but this time, we took a right turn and went straight into Le Salon Virsella for a pampering manipedi session. What started as a simple nail treatment quickly turned into a full makeover, complete with a fresh haircut. With its beautiful interiors and a lavish outdoor garden, The BLVD Club is ideal for hosting large gatherings, but when we discovered that movie nights could be organised on request for groups, we hopped on to the opportunity. We reconnected with childhood memories by watching The Lion King, ending our staycation on a nostalgic note.
Besides the spa, The BLVD Club truly felt like a home away from home mirroring the comforts of our loving abode — only this one came with a dream bedroom and an abundance of luxurious amenities. Whether for a weekend escape or a special occasion, The BLVD Club offers a private paradise where you can unwind, recharge and indulge in the simpler things in life.
INR 9,000 onwards. At Hosahalli.