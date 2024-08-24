Top seven places to visit in India during monsoons

The monsoon season in India, typically spanning from June to September, transforms the landscape into a lush, vibrant paradise. While many shy away from travel during this time, those who embrace the rainy season are rewarded with breathtaking sceneries and a unique travel experience. Here are some of the best places to visit during the monsoon, where rain enhances rather than hinders the magic.
Munnar, a picturesque hill station in Kerala, comes alive during the monsoon. The tea gardens that blanket the hillsides become a lush green tapestry, while the cascading Attukal Waterfalls and Chinnakanal Waterfalls are at their most magnificent. The rain adds a fresh, invigorating touch to the air, making it an ideal time for nature walks and enjoying the aroma of wet earth and tea leaves. The misty atmosphere also creates a mystical aura around the rolling hills.
Known as the ‘Scotland of India’, Coorg offers an enchanting experience during the monsoon. The lush coffee plantations and the vibrant greenery of the Nisargadhama and Abbey Falls are spectacular in the rain. The monsoon rains amplify the beauty of Coorg’s landscapes, making it perfect for trekking through the mist-covered forests and enjoying hot coffee by a crackling fire.
While Rajasthan is often associated with arid deserts, Udaipur transforms dramatically during the monsoon. The city’s lakes, including Lake Pichola and Fateh Sagar Lake, brim with water, creating stunning reflections of the city’s palaces and temples. The rain also enhances the charm of Udaipur’s gardens and forts, making it a romantic getaway with fewer tourists and cooler temperatures.
Goa's monsoon season offers a different perspective from the usual beach experience. The rain brings a lush vibrancy to the coastal state, with its famous beaches like Palolem and Anjuna taking on a more serene and unspoiled beauty. The rain also transforms the region’s waterfalls, such as Dudhsagar, into powerful cascades. The monsoon is a great time to explore Goa’s quieter side, enjoying its verdant landscapes and authentic local cuisine.
In Darjeeling, the monsoon season casts a misty, ethereal glow over the hill station. The rain rejuvenates the tea gardens and adds a dramatic effect to the Tiger Hill sunrise views. The mist and clouds envelop the landscape, offering a magical, almost otherworldly experience. The cool, refreshing rain combined with the aromatic tea makes Darjeeling a cosy retreat during the monsoon.
Alleppey, or Alappuzha, is renowned for its backwaters, which are particularly enchanting during the monsoon. The rain enhances the beauty of the backwaters, turning them into a shimmering expanse of water surrounded by lush greenery. A houseboat cruise through these waters during the monsoon offers a serene and immersive experience, with the rain creating a rhythmic, soothing backdrop.
Shillong, known as the ‘Scotland of the East’, is one of the wettest places in India and becomes an ethereal wonderland during the monsoon. The rain intensifies the beauty of the region's waterfalls, such as Elephant Falls and Syrup Falls, and enhances the lush greenery of its hills. The mist rolling over the hills and the vibrant flora create a magical atmosphere that is truly captivating.
(Written by Manik kichugari)