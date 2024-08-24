Top seven places to visit in India during monsoons

Shillong, known as the ‘Scotland of the East’, is one of the wettest places in India and becomes an ethereal wonderland during the monsoon. The rain intensifies the beauty of the region's waterfalls, such as Elephant Falls and Syrup Falls, and enhances the lush greenery of its hills. The mist rolling over the hills and the vibrant flora create a magical atmosphere that is truly captivating.

(Written by Manik kichugari)