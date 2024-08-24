Five lesser-explored beaches in South India

South India’s coastline, often overshadowed by more renowned destinations, hides a collection of coastal treasures that offer serene escapes and vibrant marine experiences. For those seeking off-the-beaten-path beaches and rich underwater life, this region provides a refreshing alternative to the crowded tourist spots.

In Kerala, the Vembanad Lake near Kumarakom offers more than just backwater cruises. While its houseboats are a popular attraction, the lake's surrounding areas, such as Kuttanadu, feature tranquil beaches with golden sands and lush palm-fringed shores. These lesser-known beaches provide an ideal setting for relaxation, away from the usual tourist crowds. Additionally, the waters here occasionally host playful dolphins and a variety of bird species, making it a hidden gem for nature enthusiasts.

Moving up the coast to northern Kerala, Kannur presents an unspoiled beach experience. Mappila Bay Beach is characterised by its raw, natural beauty, offering a serene escape with its golden sands and gentle waves. The nearby St. Angelo Fort adds a historical dimension to the visit, offering panoramic views of the unblemished coastline. This beach, frequented more by locals than tourists, provides an authentic glimpse into coastal life.

In Karnataka, the town of Gokarna stands out for its laid-back charm. Often overshadowed by Goa, Gokarna’s Om Beach is a hidden gem that offers tranquility and natural beauty. The beach’s distinctive om-shaped curve is ideal for those seeking solitude and spiritual rejuvenation. The area’s surrounding rock formations and ancient temples further enhance the peaceful ambiance.

The coastal stretch of Maravanthe in Udupi presents a geographical marvel where the Arabian Sea and the Suvarna River meet. This unique landscape allows visitors to walk along a beach with the river on one side and the ocean on the other. The untouched nature of this beach makes it a perfect destination for those looking to escape the usual tourist hotspots.

For marine life enthusiasts, the Lakshadweep Islands are a true paradise. The coral atolls of Lakshadweep, especially Agatti Island, offer crystal-clear waters and vibrant coral reefs. This region is renowned for its excellent snorkeling and scuba diving opportunities, where one can encounter colorful fish, sea turtles, and stunning coral formations.

South India’s coast is a haven for those seeking untouched beaches and rich marine biodiversity. From the serene shores of Kerala to the tranquil sands of Karnataka and the spectacular underwater world of Lakshadweep, these lesser-known coastal gems provide a unique and refreshing alternative to the more frequented destinations.

(Written by Manik Kichugari)